IAF Chief Flags Delays In Defense Systems: 'Not A Single Project That I Can Think Of Has Been Completed On Time'

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Thursday, May 29, flagged delays in the procurement of defence systems, saying that several contracts have been signed knowing that the projects will not be delivered. Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025, the Air Force Chief admitted that "timeline is a big issue."

"Timeline is a big issue. So, once a timeline is given, not a single project that I can think of has been completed on time. So this is something we have to look at. Why should we promise something which cannot be achieved? While signing the contract itelf, sometimes we are sure that it is not going to come up, but we just sign the contract," the Air Force Chief said.

IAF Chief Flags Delays: We Sign Contracts Despite Knowing It Won't Come On Time (Video: ANI)

He hailed Operation Sindoor as a "national victory" and said all the Indian forces came together to execute it in a very professional manner.

He added, "We were taking the path of truth, I think, God was with us also in this." "This Operation Sindoor that we've been talking about, it's a national victory. I thank each and every Indian. I am sure every Indian wanted....was looking towards this victory," the IAF chief said.

"Like it has been said again and again that this was an operation that was executed in a very professional manner by everybody, all the agencies, all the forces, we all came together...and when truth is with you, then everything happens on its own," he said.

Operation Sindoor was launched early May 7 in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under this operation. (With Agency Inputs)

