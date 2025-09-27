IAF Bids Farewell To MiG-21; Dehradun Marshal Brijesh Dhar Remembers Historic First Flight
90-year-old Marshal Brijesh Jayal recalls being among the first Indians to fly the iconic supersonic jet.
Published : September 27, 2025 at 5:50 PM IST
Dehradun: As the Indian Air Force (IAF) bid farewell to the iconic MiG-21 on Friday, 90-year-old retired Marshal Brijesh Dhar Jayal from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, reminisced on a defining chapter of aviation history. He was the first Indian to test-fly the jet over six decades ago.
He was among a select group of eight IAF pilots chosen to fly the supersonic aircraft (MiG-21). Today, only two of them are still alive—retired Marshal Brijesh and AK Sen.
Inducted into the IAF in 1963, the MiG-21 was retired nearly 63 years later, coinciding with retired Marshal Brijesh’s 90th birthday. Recalling his memories, he said that the MiG-21 fighter aircraft was brought to India from Russia following an agreement with the then Soviet Union.
“I was lucky to be chosen as one of the pilots to fly the fighter jet from across Russia,” he said. “All of us were sent to Russia for training. I was about 27 years old,” he added.
Retired Marshal Brijesh said he first flew a MiG-21 in the Soviet Union with his other crew members, including Wing Commander Dilbag Singh, Flight Lieutenants AK Mukherjee, HS Gill, AK Sen, and D Keylor, along with Squadron Leaders MSD Vollen and SK Mehra.
“The entire crew was trained to fly the MiG-21 in the Soviet Union for four months. After the rigorous training, I first flew a MiG-21 at Lugovaya Airways on January 11, 1963,” he told ETV Bharat.
Describing the initial challenges of the MiG-21, Brijesh said all the instructions on meters and dials in the MiG-21's cockpit, as well as radio communications, were in Russian. “I underwent approximately one and a half months of Russian language training, during which I grasped all the intricacies of the system,” he said.
Furthermore, he said that these Russian technologies were later adopted by the Indian Air Force. He explained that the Indian Army established the 28th Squadron in January 1963, which included the MiG-21, making it India's first supersonic squadron.
Key points about MiG-21
The MiG-21, the fighter aircraft, has long been considered the backbone of the IAF. It first flew on June 16, 1955 and played a key role in the India-Pakistan wars of 1965, 1971, and 1999.
Subsequently, the MiG-21 played a key role in the Balakot airstrike in 2019. After serving the nation for nearly 60 years, the MiG-21 was retired on September 26, 2025.
