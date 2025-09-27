ETV Bharat / bharat

IAF Bids Farewell To MiG-21; Dehradun Marshal Brijesh Dhar Remembers Historic First Flight

Dehradun: As the Indian Air Force (IAF) bid farewell to the iconic MiG-21 on Friday, 90-year-old retired Marshal Brijesh Dhar Jayal from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, reminisced on a defining chapter of aviation history. He was the first Indian to test-fly the jet over six decades ago.

He was among a select group of eight IAF pilots chosen to fly the supersonic aircraft (MiG-21). Today, only two of them are still alive—retired Marshal Brijesh and AK Sen.

Inducted into the IAF in 1963, the MiG-21 was retired nearly 63 years later, coinciding with retired Marshal Brijesh’s 90th birthday. Recalling his memories, he said that the MiG-21 fighter aircraft was brought to India from Russia following an agreement with the then Soviet Union.

“I was lucky to be chosen as one of the pilots to fly the fighter jet from across Russia,” he said. “All of us were sent to Russia for training. I was about 27 years old,” he added.

IAF Bids Farewell To MiG-21; Dehradun Marshal Brijesh Dhar Remembers Historic First Flight ((Photo courtesy: Retired Marshal Brijesh Dhar Jayal))

Retired Marshal Brijesh said he first flew a MiG-21 in the Soviet Union with his other crew members, including Wing Commander Dilbag Singh, Flight Lieutenants AK Mukherjee, HS Gill, AK Sen, and D Keylor, along with Squadron Leaders MSD Vollen and SK Mehra.