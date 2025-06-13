ETV Bharat / bharat

IAF Apache Helicopter Makes 'Precautionary Landing' In Pathankot

The chopper had taken off from the Pathankot airbase. Both the pilot and the co-pilot later flew it back to the Pathankot airbase.

IAF Apache Helicopter Makes 'Precautionary Landing' In Pathankot
Representational Image (ANI)
By PTI

Published : June 13, 2025 at 7:58 PM IST

New Delhi: An Apache attack helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made a "precautionary landing" in Punjab's Pathankot district while on a routine sortie on Friday, sources said. Both the pilot and the co-pilot are safe, they added.

Images earlier showed the chopper in a field, somewhere in the Pathankot district, after having made the "precautionary landing". The chopper had taken off from the Pathankot airbase, a source said, adding that both the pilot and the co-pilot later flew it back to the Pathankot airbase.

More details are awaited. This comes a week after an Apache helicopter of the IAF made a "precautionary landing" in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur due to a technical issue while on a routine sortie.

All necessary checks were conducted after the landing, and the helicopter was made serviceable. Both the pilot and the co-pilot had then flown it to the Sarsawa airbase in Saharanpur, the official had said on June 6.

