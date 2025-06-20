'I Won't Wear Jewellery During Street Food Service', Vows Vendor In Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar: "I won't, from now onwards, wear bangles, rings or other jewellery while cooking street food and serving it to tourists". This was the vow taken by Shahzada, a young woman from remote Doodpathri, a tourist destination tucked away in Pir Panjal range of Budgam district.

Doodpathri has become another popular destination in Kashmir's tourism map after it opened for tourists some years ago. But its closure after the Pahalgam terrorist attack on tourists has left women like Shahzada anxious and without livelihood.

Shahzada, the 36-year-old woman from Doodpathri, formed a group of street food vendors who made and served Nun Chai (salted tea, popular in Kashmir) to tourists along with home-made chapatis. Having recently joined the street food group for livelihood after the tourist inflow increased to Doodpathri, women from Budgam and other male street food vendors were imparted training of keeping hygiene and steps for maintaining food safety.

Street food vendors from tourist destinations during training programme in Srinagar. (ETV Bharat)

Joining Shahzada was 45-year-old Akhtar, who also serves nun chai with chapatis to tourists in Doodpathri. "I was not aware about food safety measures after I started street food in Doodpathri," she said. "I will now abide by the safety measures. Though it involves minor costs, abiding by them for health and hygiene is important," she added.

At least 200 street food vendors from multiple tourist destinations joined this programme of food safety and hygiene in Srinagar's Tourism Reception Centre for a day and were imparted training on food safety skills and safe handling practices by experts.

Named as Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTAC), the aim of the programme, said Asif Nazir, a lead trainer in food safety, was to enhance their tourist experience and boost local livelihoods.

"The training programme aimed to equip street food vendors with essential knowledge and skills related to health, hygiene, and safe food handling practices," said Nazir, a young trainer, who explained these small but essential measures to the vendors in his hour-long session.

Street food vendors from tourist destinations during training programme in Srinagar. (ETV Bharat)

He informed the women how wearing rings, bangles and jewellery during cooking and serving street food becomes a health hazard rather than a taste rippling material.

He said the training covered crucial topics such as food hygiene, cleanliness, personal safety, and entrepreneurial skills to help vendors expand their businesses sustainably.

Joint Director of Kashmir Tourism Wasim Raja told the vendors that food forms an essential part of cultural tourism of Kashmir. "Tourists mostly look for cultural foods on streets rather than eating inside big hotels which serve the same cuisines everywhere. If you can make your street food into a brand, it will promote your business and Kashmir’s food tourism as well," he said to the vendors in a mix of Kashmiri and Urdu languages.

Ghulam Qadir Azhar, Deputy commissioner of Kashmir, said supporting local vendors and promoting quality in their offerings is vital for sustainable growth. "We are proud to support this initiative that empowers entrepreneurs and adds value to Kashmir's vibrant street food culture," he said.

Gowhar Wani, Director of the National Welfare Forum, said imparting information and training about food safety measures to vendors is a step towards formalizing the sector, ensuring food safety and attracting more tourists to Kashmir. "Food safety is paramount for public health, and through programmes like FOSTAC, we aim to create a culture of safe food handling among street vendors. This training will not only improve hygiene standards but also help vendors gain trust and confidence from their customers," Wani said.

Assistant Food Safety Commissioner Kashmir, Yamin Ul Nabi said if street vendors align their small business with food safety norms, their small ventures can be officially registered to enable them operate legally in the food industry.

Reputed tour operator stakeholder Rouf Tramboo said that such training programmes are very helpful for the sector as they inculcate values of hygiene and safety among the food operators who are prime stakeholders in the tourism industry.

"This initiative aligns perfectly with our goal to promote Kashmir as a safe and attractive tourist destination. By ensuring that our street food vendors adhere to high standards of hygiene and safety, we can enhance the overall tourist experience and boost local livelihoods," he said.

Also Read

Soon, Tourism Will Flourish In Kashmir Valley Like Never Before, Affirms Union Minister Shekhawat