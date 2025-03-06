'I Wish To See My Son One Last Time': Mother Of Kerala Man Executed In UAE

Kasaragod: The mother of one of the two Keralites executed by the UAE government on murder charges, has expressed her wish to see her son for one last time.

Janaki, the mother of Muraleedharan from Cheemeni in Kerala's Kasargod, said that since her son went to the Gulf, she hasn't seen him and that he last called her on February 14.

"I don’t know what happened there. I couldn't even see my son for the last time." Janaki told ETV Bharat

Muraleedharan went to the Gulf in 2006, telling his family he would return in three years. However, he got involved in a murder case in 2009, and after that, they never saw him again.

Janaki further mentioned that she came to know that her son had confessed to the crime. "My son used to call me every Monday and Thursday. He went to the Gulf at a young age. He used to play football well. I still have his medals" Janaki reacted emotionally.

Meanwhile, Panchayat member Shobhana stated that necessary interventions were made regarding the case. "We have come to know that bringing him back was not possible," she said.

Muraleedharan was executed in connection with the 2009 murder case of Moideen, a native of Thirur. After the murder, Muraleedharan allegedly used Moideen's mobile phone, and it was through an investigation related to this that Muraleedharan was arrested.

On February 28, the execution was carried out, and the UAE officials informed the Indian embassy, which then informed the Ministry of External Affairs. Another execution was also carried out for a murder case involving Rinas, a native of Kannur.