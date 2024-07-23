ETV Bharat / bharat

'I wish FM had adopted many more ideas from Congress's manifesto,' Chidambaram on Union Budget

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has expressed disappointment over the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, stating that while some ideas from the Congress manifesto were incorporated, many crucial ones were ignored.

In his statement, Chidambaram acknowledged the inclusion of proposals such as the Employment-linked Incentive (ELI) scheme, the Apprenticeship Scheme with an allowance to the apprentice, and the abolition of the Angel Tax. However, "I wish she had adopted many more ideas from the Congress Manifesto."

Unemployment and Inflation Concerns

Chidambaram emphasised that unemployment remains a significant challenge, citing that millions of candidates apply for a few dozen vacancies. According to the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy (CMIE), the all-India unemployment rate stands at 9.2%. He criticised the government's response as insufficient and exaggerated, disputing claims that the announced schemes would benefit 290 lakhs.

Addressing inflation, Chidambaram pointed out that the Whole Price Index (WPI) inflation is at 3.4%, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is at 5.1%, and the food inflation is at 9.4%. He condemned the Economic Survey and the budget for not seriously tackling the issue of inflation.

Education and Healthcare Shortcomings

The former Finance Minister also highlighted deficiencies in education, noting that nearly half of the children are unable to read or write a simple text and solve simple arithmetic problems. He criticised the government's approach to school education and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), calling for states to have the autonomy to select candidates for medical courses.