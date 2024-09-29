'I Will Respond To Criticism Through My Work', Says TN Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin

Chennai: Udayanidhi Stalin paid tributes to Periyar, Annadurai and Karunanidhi at their memorials after being elevated to Deputy Chief Minister's post here on Sunday. Later speaking to the media, Udayanidhi expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve in this new capacity, emphasising that the role comes with significant responsibility rather than merely being a title. He acknowledged the criticism he has faced throughout his political journey, asserting that he will respond to feedback constructively and focus on delivering results.

Udayanidhi also extended his best wishes to new ministers, highlighting that recent cabinet changes reflect ongoing efforts within the government. Notably, Mano Thangaraj, Ramachandran and Senji Mastan were removed from their positions, while Senthil Balaji, Nasser, Govi Chezhian and Rajendran have been appointed as new ministers. Additionally, Udayanidhi will oversee the Special Projects Implementation Department alongside his duties as Deputy Chief Minister.

