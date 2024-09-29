ETV Bharat / bharat

'I Will Respond To Criticism Through My Work', Says TN Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Udayanidhi expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve as the Deputy Chief Minister, emphasising that this role entails significant responsibility beyond just a title. He said the criticism he has encountered throughout his political journey and committed to responding constructively, focusing on delivering tangible results.

Udayanidhi Stalin paid tributes to Periyar, Annadurai and Karunanidhi at their memorials here on Sunday after being elevated to Deputy Chief Minister's post here on Sunday.
Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin paying tributes to Periyar, Annadurai and Karunanidhi at their memorials in Chennai on Sunday (ETV Bharat)

Chennai: Udayanidhi Stalin paid tributes to Periyar, Annadurai and Karunanidhi at their memorials after being elevated to Deputy Chief Minister's post here on Sunday. Later speaking to the media, Udayanidhi expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve in this new capacity, emphasising that the role comes with significant responsibility rather than merely being a title. He acknowledged the criticism he has faced throughout his political journey, asserting that he will respond to feedback constructively and focus on delivering results.

Udayanidhi also extended his best wishes to new ministers, highlighting that recent cabinet changes reflect ongoing efforts within the government. Notably, Mano Thangaraj, Ramachandran and Senji Mastan were removed from their positions, while Senthil Balaji, Nasser, Govi Chezhian and Rajendran have been appointed as new ministers. Additionally, Udayanidhi will oversee the Special Projects Implementation Department alongside his duties as Deputy Chief Minister.

The cabinet changes in Tamil Nadu have been anticipated, with Chief Minister Stalin hinting at a cabinet reshuffle recently. Additionally, six other ministerial portfolios were reallocated. Udayanidhi will not only serve as the Deputy Chief Minister, but will also oversee the Special Projects Implementation Department alongside his current responsibilities. He extended his best wishes to the newly appointed ministers, reinforcing his commitment to serve the people effectively.

Read more: Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reshuffle: Udhayanidhi Stalin Elevated As Deputy Chief Minister; Oath on Sunday

Chennai: Udayanidhi Stalin paid tributes to Periyar, Annadurai and Karunanidhi at their memorials after being elevated to Deputy Chief Minister's post here on Sunday. Later speaking to the media, Udayanidhi expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve in this new capacity, emphasising that the role comes with significant responsibility rather than merely being a title. He acknowledged the criticism he has faced throughout his political journey, asserting that he will respond to feedback constructively and focus on delivering results.

Udayanidhi also extended his best wishes to new ministers, highlighting that recent cabinet changes reflect ongoing efforts within the government. Notably, Mano Thangaraj, Ramachandran and Senji Mastan were removed from their positions, while Senthil Balaji, Nasser, Govi Chezhian and Rajendran have been appointed as new ministers. Additionally, Udayanidhi will oversee the Special Projects Implementation Department alongside his duties as Deputy Chief Minister.

The cabinet changes in Tamil Nadu have been anticipated, with Chief Minister Stalin hinting at a cabinet reshuffle recently. Additionally, six other ministerial portfolios were reallocated. Udayanidhi will not only serve as the Deputy Chief Minister, but will also oversee the Special Projects Implementation Department alongside his current responsibilities. He extended his best wishes to the newly appointed ministers, reinforcing his commitment to serve the people effectively.

Read more: Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reshuffle: Udhayanidhi Stalin Elevated As Deputy Chief Minister; Oath on Sunday

Last Updated : 1 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DMK GOVT CABINET RESHUFFLETHREE MINISTERS REMOVEDFOUR NEW MINISTERS APPOINTEDTN DEPUTY CM UDAYANIDHI STALIN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.