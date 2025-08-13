ETV Bharat / bharat

'I Will Look Into It', Says CJI On Plea Regarding Stray Dogs

CJI B R Gavai said he will examine a plea on stray dogs, though another bench has already passed related orders directing action.

CJI B R Gavai said he will examine a plea on stray dogs, though another bench has already passed related orders directing action.
File Photo: Stray dogs at a park in New Delhi (PTI)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : August 13, 2025 at 2:48 PM IST

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, on Wednesday said he will "look into" a plea related to stray dogs that was mentioned for urgent hearing in the Supreme Court.

The plea has been moved before the court by the Conference for Human Rights (India). The plea was mentioned by a lawyer before a bench led by the CJI and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran.

The CJI pointed out that another bench has already passed an order in connection with the stray dogs. “I will look into it…”, said the CJI, as the lawyer insisted on an urgent hearing.

The lawyer referred to a May 2024 order passed by a bench led by Justice J K Maheshwari. The lawyer said the bench had relegated the petitions relating to the stray dog issue to the respective high courts.

On August 11, a bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said immediate steps required to counter the menace of dog bites leading to rabies and the situation regarding stray dogs is "extremely grim", while directing that all stray dogs in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) be rounded up within eight weeks and housed in dedicated dog shelters to be set up by civic authorities.

The apex court directed the Delhi government and civic bodies to start picking up strays from all localities at the earliest, and they should be housed in dog shelters, and made it clear that no captured animal will be released back on the streets.

