I Was Forced To Resign: Former MP Brij Bhushan Singh

Gonda: Former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday said he was forced to retire as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India. He was speaking at a programme at Mahakavi Tulsidas Mahavidyalaya of Aata Parsapur in Colonelganj assembly constituency for blanket distribution to commemorate his birthday.

"I spoke the truth in the city of lies. It was a city of salt and I opened the wounds. It doesn't matter as everything is going well, it is going blissfully. I was forced to retire," he said.

Singh said the public did not want him to retire. "I exercise for one-and-a-half hours every day, and I was retired. Well, it was God's will, it doesn't matter. Whatever Ram has willed will happen. I had said that I would serve more. I will be more active after retirement. You must have seen that I am not sitting idle. May God always keep such colleagues with me. It is because of them that we can keep serving you people," Singh said.

Wrestling Federation of India president from 2012 to 2023, he is informed and passionate about the sport to the extent that he can at times set aside propriety and speak his mind to referees, coaches and players during live bouts. A video of him slapping a young wrestler in Ranchi went viral in 2021 after the grappler tried to plead his case with him. The athlete was considered overage and wanted Singh to help him as he trained in one of the centres operated by the WFI bossman, officials had then claimed.