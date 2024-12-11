Exclusive | I Was Everyone's Friend, Worked Beyond Party Lines: Najma Heptulla

New Delhi: In her latest book, In Pursuit of Democracy, Dr. Najma Heptulla, a seasoned politician and a steadfast advocate for democracy, social justice, and women's rights, reflects on over four decades of her political journey. Offering personal insights, she provides a distinctive perspective on the key events that have shaped Indian politics, delving into the complexities of leadership and the pivotal role women play in governance.

Dr. Heptulla skillfully intertwines personal anecdotes with historical context, offering thought-provoking commentary on India's political evolution and contemporary social issues. Her memoir also provides an insightful look at prominent Indian political figures such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Narasimha Rao, revealing aspects of their personalities that go beyond their public images and showcasing their human complexities. Having worked alongside Prime Ministers from Indira Gandhi to Narendra Modi, she offers a rare, behind-the-scenes perspective of Indian democracy in action.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Dr. Heptulla shares her political growth and reflects on her relationships with influential figures like Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, YB Chavan, Pranab Mukherjee, PV Narasimha Rao, LK Advani, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Narendra Modi, among others. Her book also addresses the long-debated reasons behind her controversial departure from the Congress Party and her decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

However, the book is not solely focused on her political career. Dr. Heptulla also opens up about personal experiences, including the untimely death of her beloved brother, the happiness of a fulfilling marriage, and the challenges of balancing motherhood with a demanding career. Through these stories, she explores themes of love, loss, ambition, jealousy, and the nuanced areas where these emotions intersect.

Commenting on the recent political development regarding the no-confidence motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, she stated that the Vice President has the right to run the house as per the provisions, and every matter can be resolved through dialogue. She recalled her time and mentioned that during her tenure as Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, she would have lunch with more than a dozen members just to discuss issues, and there was never any thought of such motions.

In her book, Najma Heptulla opens up about many significant moments, including her evolving relationship with Indira Gandhi, both during her time in office and afterwards, as well as her interactions with other members of the Gandhi family. She also recalls the many individuals who crossed her path throughout her political career.

Beyond Party Lines

She also writes, "As Deputy Chairperson, I was committed to building very good relations with parliamentarians, regardless of their or my political affiliations. It was no easy task, as there were more than 30 political parties in Parliament. I had to build my credibility with all the parties in the house. This entailed working beyond political biases, with the Congress, the Communist Parties, the Janata Dal, the BJP, the Samajwadi Party, or any single-member party, or even independent members. P.V. Narasimha Rao, a former Prime Minister, once told me, 'You are the presiding officer. Your duty, first and foremost, is to be above and beyond politics. You are not Najma Heptulla, the Congress member, but Najma Heptulla, the Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.'

"Compassion and concern for the well-being of others were values I had grown up with and lived by. I had, however, chosen a career in politics, a supposedly dog-eat-dog world. What was difficult about my job was staying above party lines and delivering real results. I had often faced criticism from my peers for forgetting political differences and internal power struggles. But I managed to run the house harmoniously for 17 long years without anyone ever contesting me."

On Indira Gandhi

Recalling her entry into the Rajya Sabha, she writes in the book, "It was 1980, a June afternoon. At home, we were getting ready for our usual Sunday outing: lunch at the Holiday Inn in Juhu, followed by coffee and treats at the Oberoi coffee shop. The telephone rang, and I recognized Dr. Rafiq Zakaria's voice. 'Congratulations,' he said. 'You have been selected for nomination to the Rajya Sabha by Shrimati Indira Gandhi.' My mind raced back to the day when Mrs. Gandhi had asked me, 'Would you like to contest the elections?' I had said, 'No, Madam, I am not interested.' I realized then that she had not forgotten that day, nor had she accepted my answer."

On Rajiv Gandhi

Najma Heptulla writes, "In 1985, a milestone year, Rajiv's vision of taking India into the twenty-first century with new ideas and technology received fresh impetus. During his trip to the US to meet President Ronald Reagan, he also met Sam Pitroda, the telecom inventor and entrepreneur, and convinced him to return to India and work on transforming India's telecom sector, especially addressing the digital divide between urban and rural areas. I was a part of that delegation. Rajiv asked me to discuss the issues of drinking water, literacy, immunization, oil seeds, and telecommunications with Sam, and then call the MPs to help them understand the five technology missions he and Sam were working on. My science background, as well as good personal relations across the board, helped me reach out and forge support for the government's plan to roll out a nationwide telecom network."

On Sonia Gandhi

She writes, "When Sonia Gandhi donned the party mantle in 1998, too many layers of people sprang up between the rank and file and the leaders. That was the problem with 10 Janpath. Direct communication was cut off because of junior functionaries. They were not party workers, just clerks and other staff working there. And they blocked all access to the leader, affecting the organizational health and ethics, compromising both harmony and productivity among the party members."

She also describes witnessing an event with Sitaram Kesri, who was unanimously elected as President of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) in 1997. "One day, when I was waiting for Sonia in the lobby at 10 Janpath, he came in and was also asked to wait. As moments passed, he started losing his temper and said, 'I am the Treasurer of the party and not any ordinary member. She is Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha. We have not come here to exchange pleasantries, but to discuss serious issues. And we are made to wait like this?' He felt humiliated and departed."

On Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Najma Heptulla writes, "In February 2004, I arranged for a Devanagari transcription of Maulana Azad's *Tarjumanul Quran*, a translation of the Quran in Urdu, and requested Atalji to release the book. He organized the release at his residence and, on the sidelines of the event, told reporters, 'Najma is very welcome to the BJP, but first she has to make up her mind.' That is when I approached him and said, 'Sir, I want to join your party.' He was very welcoming. This was right after the Vajpayee government's defeat in May 2004. I resigned from Congress, and no one could say I was leaving the party to gain power or position."

On the Modi Government

She recalls joining the Modi government, saying, "On 27 May 2014, I joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan to take the oath of office as Minister of Minority Affairs. I was one of three women, along with Sushma Swaraj as Minister of External Affairs and Minister of Overseas Indian Affairs and Nirmala Sitharaman as Minister of Commerce and Industry, who took the oath in his cabinet. I remained in the post for two years until July 2017."

The book is published by Rupa Publications.