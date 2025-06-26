I Wanted To Be An Architect, Not A Lawyer: CJI Gavai In Amravati

Amravati: Speaking at a ceremony for his felicitation in Maharashtra's Amravati City, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai on Wednesday said that while he wanted to be an architect, his father wished that he become a lawyer.

"I never wanted to become a lawyer. I always wanted to become an architect. My father, Dadasaheb, wanted to become a lawyer but was unable to, as at the time he was arrested for being part of the freedom movement," he said.

The 52nd CJI, who was sworn in last month, said his father was pursuing an LLB when the Satyagraha movement was at its peak, in which he was eventually involved. After his release from jail, he continued serving in politics throughout his life. "I pursued law as my father wanted his long-cherished dream to be fulfilled in me,' Gavai said.

Talking about an opportunity in 2012 to become a judge, he said, "My father used to say, 'If you practice law in the Supreme Court, you will earn a lot of money, but if you become a judge, you can contribute towards Dr BR Ambedkar's dream of social equality'. I am happy to have listened to his wish and accepted the work of imparting knowledge."

The event was organised at the grand hall of Pote College by the Amravati Lawyers' Association. Justice Nitin Sambre of the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court felicitated Gavai in the presence of former CJI N V Ramana, Justice Praveen Patil and Justice Anil Kilor.

Reminiscing about his early days in the judiciary, he said, "I never thought of becoming a judge. When I started practising in Nagpur, VR Manohar, the then advocate general, urged me to pursue an LLB. I resigned after practising as a public prosecutor for a year. In 2000, the then Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh had advised me to accept the post again. Ex-CJI Bobde, who was like my elder brother, said becoming a government lawyer would be a shortcut to becoming a judge of the High Court. I listened to his advice. At that time, the age limit for a judge was 40, but I was only 39. After waiting for about two years, I became a judge."

He said the Constitution of India is supreme and all three wings of democracy work under it. Referring to a judgment passed by the Supreme Court on the foundation of the 'Basic Structure' doctrine, he said the Parliament is empowered to amend without altering the basic structure of the Constitution. He said while some people say Parliament is supreme, in his opinion, the Constitution is paramount.

The mother and wife of CJI Gavai were also felicitated. (ETV Bharat)

A judge does not become independent just by passing orders against the government, he further said, adding, "A judge should always remember that we have a duty, and we are custodians of the rights of citizens and constitutional values and principles. We don't just have power, but a duty is cast upon us."

A judge should not be guided by what people will say or feel about their judgment, the CJI said. "We have to think independently. What people will say cannot become a part of our decision-making process," he added.

The CJI asserted that he always let his judgments and work speak, and always stood by the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. Referring to a recently delivered verdict on the jungles of the Vidharba region, he said his decision was in favour of the indigenous people who lived and farmed in the area for years, as it was a question of their right to life and security.

The association also felicitated his mother, Dr Kamal Gavai and Dr Tejaswini, his wife.