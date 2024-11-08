ETV Bharat / bharat

I Urge Sonia Gandhi To Coach Rahul, As Without Training, He Is Like Unguided Missile: Himanta

Ranchi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, equating him with an "unguided missile" and urged former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi to train him.

Sarma, who is also the BJP's election co-in-charge for Jharkhand, said tribals in the state were under grave threat as compared to Manipur.

"I urge Sonia Gandhi to train Rahul Gandhi, as an uncontrolled missile becomes unguided," Sarma said and accused him of trying to divide tribals, Dalits, and OBCs.