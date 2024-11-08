ETV Bharat / bharat

I Urge Sonia Gandhi To Coach Rahul, As Without Training, He Is Like Unguided Missile: Himanta

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP's election co-in-charge for Jharkhand, said tribals in the state were under grave threat as compared to Manipur.

I Urge Sonia Gandhi To Coach Rahul, As Without Training, He Is Like Unguided Missile: Himanta
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 41 minutes ago

Ranchi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, equating him with an "unguided missile" and urged former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi to train him.

Sarma, who is also the BJP's election co-in-charge for Jharkhand, said tribals in the state were under grave threat as compared to Manipur.

"I urge Sonia Gandhi to train Rahul Gandhi, as an uncontrolled missile becomes unguided," Sarma said and accused him of trying to divide tribals, Dalits, and OBCs.

Talking to reporters, he claimed that while tribal population in Manipur was on the rise, it was dipping in Jharkhand due to rampant infiltration.

"Condition of tribals in Jharkhand is worse than Manipur....Rahul Gandhi never visited infiltration-hit areas such as Bhognadih and Gaibathan," he said.

"No one takes Rahul Gandhi seriously...Our election agenda focuses on JMM-led coalition’s exploitation of 'Maati, Beti, Roti' in Jharkhand," Sarma said.

JHARKHAND ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

