I Slipped Into Politics: Rajnath Singh Tells Varsity Students

Meerut: While addressing the convocation of IIMT University in Meerut on Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he slipped into politics and had been a teacher earlier.

Addressing the students he said convocation is an important milestone for a student. Indian youth do not need any degree or position to prove themselves as they have talent. The youths should move forward with the grace of God with positive thinking.

"The bigger you make the circle, the more its circumference will increase. You should expand your mind. Meerut has made a mark in the field of education after Independence," Singh said.

He further said, "The dreams you have seen will give you a new identity. Swami Vivekananda was truly India's first global youth. He worked to awaken the faith inside us. Swami Vivekananda said from abroad 'I am from a country which has given shelter to the persecuted people of the world'."

Singh said India has entered into the Amrit Kaal. It will be the most powerful country in the world in 2047 and no power can stop it. Earlier, when India used to speak on the international forum, people did not take her seriously. Today, the world listens to her carefully and assimilates the words. India is rapidly becoming self-reliant in defence.

"Before 2014, we used to buy cannons, shells and missiles on a large scale. But today, we are not only making them for ourselves but also exporting them," he said.

Singh said our youth was afraid of dreaming. Today, strong willpower is visible. "If you have talent, vision and a passion to bring about change, you can achieve whatever you want. The things that our parents and teachers have taught us in childhood should never be forgotten. Have faith in God, have faith in efforts. When a father tosses his small child up, then this is faith, it is God's miracle," he said.

On mobile technology, he said 5G brought several opportunities to India as it comes after China and the US in the number of users. Work is underway to bring 6G soon.

"Frustration and disappointment should never come close. The biggest thing that can stop you from moving forward is your weak willpower. Do not be disappointed if you fail in life. Always keep trying," he said.

He said India's glorious history was not given enough space. It can be said with full confidence that in the past, they had a high level of knowledge in all fields like science, technology, geography and space science.

"Western countries believed that smell was the cause of malaria, whereas our Sushruta had told thousands of years ago that mosquitoes were the cause. A thousand years before Newton, Indian sage Brahmagupta had propounded the theory of gravity," Singh said.