I Pity For Rahul Gandhi's Intellectual Capacity: Brij Bhushan

The former WFI president said the problem for which Operation Sindoor was launched was created by Congress, and Rahul should raise questions in appropriate fora.

A file photo of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
A file photo of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2025 at 3:14 PM IST

Gonda: Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday said he pities Rahul Gandhi's intellectual capacity. The former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was addressing queries on foreign policy at his ancestral home in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda.

"He does not know when to ask what question. If India's foreign policy fails, will he be proud? Will he be proud of India's defeat? If India's planes are not successful, will the country stand with him on his question?" he asked.

On Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Swami Prasad Maurya's statement on Operation Sindoor and the failure of PM Narendra Modi, Singh said, "Let him speak. The government and the army make any decision after a prolonged deliberation. The answer to his (Maurya's) queries will be given at the right time.

He said in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Congress had released 92,000 Pakistani soldiers. "We fed them for eight months and then released them unconditionally. The problem for which Operation Sindoor was launched was created by Congress. Rahul should raise such questions in the appropriate forum," he added.

On wrestling, Singh said the clouds of crises have cleared, and the association has the full support of the Union government. "Now there is no problem. Indian wrestling will reach new heights in future," he said.

