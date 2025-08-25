ETV Bharat / bharat

I Don't Belong To Any Political Party: Oppn's VP Candidate Sudershan Reddy After Amit Shah's Remark

Justice Reddy affirmed that he does not belong to any political party, and said he sees his nomination as a responsibility to uphold the Constitution.

I Don't Belong To Any Political Party: Oppn's VP Candidate Sudershan Reddy After Amit Shah's Remark
Opposition's VP nominee Justice B Sudershan Reddy (centre), MP Kanimozhi and others at a press conference in Chennai on Sunday (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 25, 2025 at 8:45 AM IST

Chennai: Opposition INDIA bloc's Vice-Presidential candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy on Sunday said that although he is a political figure, he does not belong to any political party and his responsibility is to act impartially.

His remarks came two days day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that Justice Reddy was the person who helped Naxalism, as "he gave the Salwa Judum judgment" in 2011, which had banned the practice of “Salwa Judum”, under which tribal youths used to be armed and deployed as special police officers to fight the left-wing extremist groups in Chhattisgarh.

Justice Reddy was in Thyagaraya Nagar, Chennai, where he met with alliance leaders and Members of Parliament to seek support for the all important election.

Addressing a presser here, he said, "I have been nominated as the Vice President candidate of the Opposition because I have no links with any political party. I represent 60 percent of the country's voters. I began my career as a lawyer in 1971 and have since held various responsibilities in the judiciary, always respecting the Constitution and the law."

Stating that the Vice President's post is not a political institution, Justice Reddy affirmed that his duty would be to perform the role with neutrality.

Praising Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Justice Reddy said, "The Chief Minister is very capable. This situation is possible only because of him. He is a great public servant, and I am happy to meet him in person."

When asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's "aiding Naxalism" remarks, Reddy responded saying that there is no need for him to respond to his statement. "I have already promised the country that this election will be conducted in a very respectable manner."

Justice Reddy further described himself as an "independent political democrat" and said he would personally meet the Parliamentarians to request for their votes to elect him as the Vice-President.

Speaking at the press meet, DMK MP Kanimozhi, said, "Sudershan Reddy has come here as the unified voice of the Opposition parties. He has received the support and congratulations of the Chief Minister. We should vote for him to protect the sovereignty and the Constitution of the country."

