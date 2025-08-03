ETV Bharat / bharat

I-Day Celebrations: Delhi Police Commissioner Reviews Security Arrangements, Bans Use Of Aerial Platforms

New Delhi: Ahead of Independence Day, newly-appointed commissioner of Delhi Police SBK Singh on Friday held a series of meetings with senior officials to assess the security arrangements in the national capital, an official said.

Singh, who took over as the 25th commissioner on Thursday, held a meeting with senior officers to assess the city's preparedness for the upcoming 78th Independence Day celebrations. "The commissioner emphasised the need for heightened vigilance, increased patrolling and enhanced surveillance measures in sensitive areas. Traffic management in and around the Red Fort premises was also discussed in the meeting," a senior police officer said, requesting anonymity.

A 1988-batch IPS officer, Singh took charge from Sanjay Arora, who retired on Thursday. Singh has previously held key positions in the Delhi Police.

Further, a crime review meeting with deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) of all 15 districts was also held to ensure foolproof law and order arrangements in the city. Singh directed all DCPs to intensify night patrolling and maintain additional vigil across Delhi, especially in areas bordering neighbouring states. He instructed that barricading and random checking should be strengthened at all entry points to the city to prevent the movement of suspicious elements and illegal arms. "Each DCP has been tasked with ensuring the readiness of their respective jurisdictions and to make a robust security plan," said the officer.

Singh instructed that strict checks should be carried out at hotels, guesthouses, bus terminals, railway stations, metro stations, malls, and high-traffic markets.

Another official said he also stressed the importance of deploying plainclothes personnel in crowded areas and keeping a close watch on activities that could potentially disturb public peace or threaten security. Coordination with other security agencies and intelligence-sharing were also discussed as critical components of the preparedness plan.