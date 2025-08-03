I-Day Celebrations: Delhi Police Commissioner Reviews Security Arrangements, Bans Use Of Aerial Platforms

New Delhi: Ahead of Independence Day, newly-appointed commissioner of Delhi Police SBK Singh on Friday held a series of meetings with senior officials to assess the security arrangements in the national capital, an official said.
Singh, who took over as the 25th commissioner on Thursday, held a meeting with senior officers to assess the city's preparedness for the upcoming 78th Independence Day celebrations. "The commissioner emphasised the need for heightened vigilance, increased patrolling and enhanced surveillance measures in sensitive areas. Traffic management in and around the Red Fort premises was also discussed in the meeting," a senior police officer said, requesting anonymity.
A 1988-batch IPS officer, Singh took charge from Sanjay Arora, who retired on Thursday. Singh has previously held key positions in the Delhi Police.
Further, a crime review meeting with deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) of all 15 districts was also held to ensure foolproof law and order arrangements in the city. Singh directed all DCPs to intensify night patrolling and maintain additional vigil across Delhi, especially in areas bordering neighbouring states. He instructed that barricading and random checking should be strengthened at all entry points to the city to prevent the movement of suspicious elements and illegal arms. "Each DCP has been tasked with ensuring the readiness of their respective jurisdictions and to make a robust security plan," said the officer.
Singh instructed that strict checks should be carried out at hotels, guesthouses, bus terminals, railway stations, metro stations, malls, and high-traffic markets.
Another official said he also stressed the importance of deploying plainclothes personnel in crowded areas and keeping a close watch on activities that could potentially disturb public peace or threaten security. Coordination with other security agencies and intelligence-sharing were also discussed as critical components of the preparedness plan.
The commissioner also reviewed the arrangements for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort and other venues where public gatherings are expected. Senior officers have been asked to personally supervise security drills and verify the deployment of Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs), bomb disposal squads, and sniffer dog units.
As part of the city-wide safety strategy, police teams will conduct tenant verifications and background checks of staff employed in hotels and commercial establishments. Cyber surveillance and monitoring of social media have also been intensified to detect any suspicious communication or mobilisation.
Officials said the commissioner's immediate focus is to ensure a smooth and peaceful Independence Day celebration, which sees high-profile attendance and requires a robust security grid.
On Saturday, Singh ordered a ban on sub-conventional aerial platforms across the national capital from August 2 to August 16, for I-Day-related security preparations. According to the order, flying aerial devices such as paragliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UASs), microlight aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters, and remotely piloted aircraft have been banned under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.
The order said such aerial platforms may pose a threat to public safety, VIPs, and critical installations in Delhi during the sensitive period around August 15. The ban is aimed at preventing their possible misuse by anti-social and terrorist elements, including for para-jumping or launching airborne attacks.
The prohibition will remain in force for 15 days, starting from August 2 and ending on August 16, unless withdrawn earlier, the order said. Security agencies are already on high alert across the national capital.
