I assure, will vacate official residence on time after retirement: CJI BR Gavai

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Thursday said due to time constraints he would not be able to find a suitable house when he retires in November, this year, and for sure vacate his official residence within the stipulated time period under the rules.

The CJI was speaking at the farewell of the outgoing Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, who is set to superannuate on August 9. The event was organised by Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCAORA). The CJI, while speaking to an audience comprising judges of the top court and high court aside from senior lawyers and their family members, called Justice Dhulia a "warm person" who dedicated his career to the judiciary.

CJI Gavai said after retirement, Justice Dhulia will be one of the judges who will be vacating his accommodation immediately after his retirement. "I won't find time to find a suitable house, but I can assure you that whatever time is permissible as per the rules, I'll be shifting before that. But Justice Dhulia has set a very good example. I am sure that many of us can emulate him”, said CJI Gavai.

The comment gains significance against the backdrop of the apex court administration that wrote to the central government to vacate the official residence of the Chief Justice of India at Krishna Menon Marg in Delhi, noting former CJI DY Chandrachud had stayed beyond the permissible period. CJI Chandrachud had said that he had extended his stay at the official residence as he could not find an alternative housing arrangement, which could accommodate the special needs of his two daughters, who have a rare medical condition. Earlier, this month Justice Chandrachud vacated the official residence of the head of the judiciary.

Justice Dhulia was a part of numerous verdicts in the apex court, including the hijab ban case from Karnataka. In the hijab ban case, Justice Dhulia had held there should be no restriction on the wearing of hijab anywhere in the schools and colleges of the state. Justice Dhulia, speaking at his farewell function, said he was not defending hijab, and what he was defending was the choice of women to wear Hijab.

“If I have a judicial philosophy, then I can only say that my judicial philosophy is everything is around the human being. Everything which is for the benefit of a human being is my judicial philosophy”, said Justice Dhulia.

In April, a bench led by Justice Dhulia had said language is a medium for exchange of ideas that brings people holding diverse views and beliefs closer and it should not become a cause of their division, while rejecting a challenge to the use of Urdu on the signboard of the new building of the Municipal Council, Patur, Maharashtra. The board of the council displays "Municipal Council, Patur", in Marathi at the top, with its translation below in Urdu language.

Justice Dhulia, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said if people or a group of people, residing within the area covered by the Municipal Council are familiar with Urdu, then there should not be any objection if Urdu is used in addition to the official language i.e. Marathi, at least on the signboard of the Municipal Council. “Language is a medium for exchange of ideas that brings people holding diverse views and beliefs closer and it should not become a cause of their division”, said Justice Dhulia, while citing words of former Chief Justice of India, MN Venkatachaliah, who made a fervent plea for the preservation of Urdu, while speaking at a seminar in the capital.

Justice Dhulia said, “Our misconceptions, perhaps even our prejudices against a language, have to be courageously and truthfully tested against the reality, which is this great diversity of our nation: Our strength can never be our weakness. Let us make friends with Urdu and every language”