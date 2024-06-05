Amid Suspense, TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu's Assurance: 'I Am With The NDA'

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday clarified that he is with the National Democratic Alliance and will be leaving for New Delhi to take part in the NDA meeting.

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu addressing a press conference in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Addressing press conference here, Chandrababu Naidu, a former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, said "Nobody is permanent in politics. The country, democracy, and political parties are eternal. If the political parties also work properly, people will support them again."

Chandrababu Naidu also lashed out at the YSRCP and its leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"I have never seen such a historic election. A person from somewhere in America also came and worked with passion. People who went to work in neighboring states also came and voted. This is an election that deserves to be written in golden letters in the history of the Telugu Desam Party," added Chandrababu.

"200 seats were won in 1983 when NTR (N T Rama Rao) formed his party. Again today (this time) the results were unexpected. A fundamental right in a democracy should be freedom of speech," he added.

Chandrababu thanked the people for the great victory of the NDA. "I bow my head and thank you from the bottom of my heart. In my long political journey, I have never seen a government like these five years. We have seen how all democratic systems have suffered. The people should win and our mission is to stand with the state," the 74-year-old leader added.

He also thanked Jan Sena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan. The TDP was in alliance with Jan Sena and the BJP for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. TDP won 16 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, the results of which were announced on June 4.