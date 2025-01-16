I Am Ready For Lie Detector Test.. Is Revanth Reddy Ready?: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS Executive President and MLA KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asking whether he was ready for a lie detector test.

KTR appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Formula-E race case. ED officials questioned the former Telangana Minister for about seven hours. The inquiry started at 10.40 am and ended at 5.45 pm, sources said.

KTR told reporters in the evening, "The same questions asked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials were recently reversed by the ED officials."

He asked if Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was ready for the lie detector test in this case. He said that he has faith in the courts and judges and that justice will prevail and he was ready for a lie detector test.

"I didn't do anything wrong... won't do it. I am ready for any punishment if it is proved that I have done wrong. Both the organisations (ACB and ED) asked the same questions in turn. I answered everything. No matter how many times I am called, I will come for an investigation and no matter how many questions are asked, I will answer them. I respect the Indian Constitution and legal system. I will fully cooperate with the inquiry," added KTR, son of former Telangana Chief Minister

After KTR's trial ended in the evening, a large number of BRS ranks reached the ED office. Due to this, the police arrested some activists. MLA Gopinath, Party leaders Balkasuman and RS Praveen who came to the ED office were ordered to leave. The police diverted the vehicles coming towards the ED office. Security has been arranged at the ED office with around 200 policemen. Vapor gas and water cannon vehicles were also brought.

Actually KTR was supposed to appear on the 7th of this month, but he did not appear saying that there was a hearing of his petition in the Supreme Court. Again notices have been issued to attend the hearing today. While the ACB is probing the violation of norms in the Formula-E race, the ED has registered another case of payment of funds to a foreign entity without RBI approval.