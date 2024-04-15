'I Am Proud to Have 'Mahi' in My Name'... Anand Mahindra on Dhoni's Sixes

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians in IPL-17 and claimed their fourth win. Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) who entered the field at the end of the match hit sixes. Famous industrialist Anand Mahindra responded to this. He showered praises on Mahi saying he was the 'greatest finisher ever'.

Renowned industrialist Anand Mahindra praised Dhoni, who hit sixes in the match against Mumbai Indians in IPL-17. In a post on X, he stated he is proud to have 'Mahi' in my name, too. So far one million netizens responded to the post.

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians in IPL-17 and claimed their fourth win. Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) who entered the field at the end of the match hit sixes. Famous industrialist Anand Mahindra responded to this. He showered praises on Mahi saying he was the 'greatest finisher ever'.

Can you show me a better player than Dhoni? It could be the expectations of him. The pressure of the team situation may have been the reason. All this increased his determination. He is the greatest finisher ever. I am proud to have 'Mahi' in my name, too," Mahindra praised. He attached a photo of 'Mr Cool' to his post.

So far more than a million netizens have responded to Mahindra's post, which has gone viral. "Mahi and Mahindra are forever evergreen".. "Dhoni's sixes are like the sky. "Love you, Mahi," he commented.

Meanwhile, CSK won against Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in the IPL-17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Mahi came at the end of the match and hit sixes in three consecutive balls. Dhoni, who batted with leg pain, did justice to the finisher's role as always and won more admiration.

Read more: Anand Mahindra Offers Job To Girl Who Saved Niece From Monkey Attack

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pay to Post: X to Charge Money from New Users to Tweet; Musk Says ‘Only Way to Stop Bots’

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.