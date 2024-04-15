'I Am Proud to Have 'Mahi' in My Name'... Anand Mahindra on Dhoni's Sixes

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians in IPL-17 and claimed their fourth win. Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) who entered the field at the end of the match hit sixes. Famous industrialist Anand Mahindra responded to this. He showered praises on Mahi saying he was the 'greatest finisher ever'.

Can you show me a better player than Dhoni? It could be the expectations of him. The pressure of the team situation may have been the reason. All this increased his determination. He is the greatest finisher ever. I am proud to have 'Mahi' in my name, too," Mahindra praised. He attached a photo of 'Mr Cool' to his post.

So far more than a million netizens have responded to Mahindra's post, which has gone viral. "Mahi and Mahindra are forever evergreen".. "Dhoni's sixes are like the sky. "Love you, Mahi," he commented.

Meanwhile, CSK won against Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in the IPL-17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Mahi came at the end of the match and hit sixes in three consecutive balls. Dhoni, who batted with leg pain, did justice to the finisher's role as always and won more admiration.

