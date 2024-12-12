I Am Indebted To Everyone, Want INDIA To Stay Well, Says CM Mamata

Digha: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday thanked several senior leaders of the INDIA bloc for backing her as the leader of the non-BJP coalition.

Banerjee, who is on a three-day trip to the coastal town of Digha in Purba Medinipur district, told reporters that she would pray for the well-being of those leaders and the alliance.

"I am indebted to everyone for the respect they have shown to me. I pray for their good health. I want them as well as their party to stay well. I also want INDIA to stay well," Banerjee said. The Trinamool Congress supremo refused to speak more on the issue.

Last week, Banerjee expressed her dissatisfaction with the functioning of the INDIA bloc and signalled her intent to take charge of the alliance if given the opportunity. Leaders of several of its constituents backed her, saying she should be allowed to lead the coalition.

Leaders such as NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and RJD president Lalu Prasad, backed her. While Pawar called her a 'capable leader', Prasad said that Banerjee should Mamta Banerjee should be allowed to head the INDIA bloc. YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy has also said that the TMC supremo could better handle INDIA bloc parties.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee emphasised the need for a more inclusive strategy within the Opposition INDIA bloc, indirectly criticising the Congress. She said that everyone needs to be taken along, highlighting the importance of unity as the bloc prepares to challenge the BJP-led central government in the upcoming elections.

When asked about her potential role in leading the alliance, Banerjee expressed her willingness to ensure its effective management if given the opportunity. Banerjee also underscored her role in the formation of the INDIA bloc, while placing the onus of its leadership on frontrunners. (With PTI Inputs)