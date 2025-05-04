'I Am A Jawan, I Want Justice': Sacked Jammu Kashmir CRPF Personnel Denies Concealing Pakistani Wife's Stay After Pahalgam Attack

Srinagar: The CRPF jawan from Jammu and Kashmir dismissed from service for “concealing” his marriage with his Pakistani wife in the Pahalgam terror attack aftermath, has disputed the grounds of his sacking saying he had intimated the force through proper channel well in advance.

Munir, who is currently posted in the 41 Battalion of CRPF in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal was recently dismissed from service with the higher ups accusing him of knowingly harbouring his Pakistani wife beyond the validity of her visa.

The CRPF jawan tied the knot in a video call on May 24, 2024 with his maternal cousin, Meenal Khan, settled in Pakistan's Sialkot.

Contesting the grounds of his dismissal, Munir said that he had informed the CRPF nearly two years before the marriage.

“I was in the CRPF, so I sought permission. I wrote them a letter on 31st December 2022. They asked for wedding card and venue, which I submitted to CRPF 72 Battalion Sunderbani(the then place of posting) through a proper channel,” Munir said.

Munir said that the letter reached Director CRPF in Delhi through DIG Range, Jammu Sector IG CRPF and SDG JK Zone adding that he got the reply on 30 Apr 2024.

“It was written (in reply to the letter) that I had informed the department,” he added. Munir said that the wedding was initially scheduled for 5 Nov, 2023, which could not happen due to delay in visa.

He said that after the wedding in May last year, he again informed the department.

“I submitted the marriage certificate, wedding photos. On 28th February 2025, she got the visa and reached India. I informed my battalion once my wife arrived. I sent the visa copy to the deputy commandant. We had applied for a long-term visa on 4th March 2025, and field verification happened. We had an interview with FRRO Jammu. I was told they are sending positive recommendation for visa," Munir said.

Over his sudden dismissal from service, Munir said that his higher ups had said that he did not inform the department about the stay of his Pakistani wife in India.

“But, I did inform my department, I have proof, I submitted the documents and informed them,” he said.

Munir said that before the Pahalgam attack, he was suddenly transferred from Jammu and Kashmir to the 41 Battalion in Madhya Pradesh “well before the maturity period of my transfer”.

“On 26th March, when I reached headquarters in Sunderbani, I was suddenly asked to report to 41 (Battalion). I was asked to report immediately. I was not provided a ticket. At 41 Battalion, I gave the interview and told my entire story. I wrote a letter to DG and there also I mentioned everything. That application is still under process. Then the incident (Pahalgam attack) happened and yesterday(May 3), suddenly I was informed that I have been dismissed from service. I want to appeal to the PM and Union Home Minister, I want justice, I am a jawan. Why did this happen? I have been giving all details to my department," Munir said.