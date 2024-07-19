ETV Bharat / bharat

'I Absolutely Don't Support Division In Name Of Caste Or Religion': BJP Ally Chirag Paswan On Nameplates For Kanwar Route

New Delhi: Union minister and BJP ally Chirag Paswan has unequivocally opposed the Muzaffarnagar police advisory asking the owners of eateries to display their names, saying he will "absolutely never support or encourage" any divide in the name of caste or religion.

Asked if he supports the advisory, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president said in an interaction with PTI editors, "No, I don't." He said he believes two classes of people rich and poor exist in the society and persons of different castes and religions fall in both categories.

"We need to bridge the gap between these two classes of people. It is every government's responsibility to work for the poor, which includes all sections of society such as Dalits, backwards, upper castes and Muslims as well. All are there. We need to work for them," Paswan said.

He added, "Whenever there is such divide in the name of caste or religion, I absolutely do not either support it or encourage it. I do not think any educated young person of my age, irrespective of the caste or religion they come from, is affected by such things."

The 41-year-old third-term Lok Sabha MP described himself as an educated young person of the 21st century whose battle is against casteism and communalism.