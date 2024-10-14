ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyundai Motor India Limited's IPO To Open On October 15

Jaipur: Hyundai Motor India Limited has prepared to bring the country's biggest IPO so far. Hyundai made an announcement in Jaipur on Monday regarding the IPO, under which Hyundai Motor India Limited has said that the IPO will open on October 15, 2024.

Regarding the matter, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer (COO), of Hyundai Motor India Limited, said that the date for anchor investor bid is October 15, 2024. The bid/offer closing date is Thursday, October 17, 2024. At the same time, the price band of the offer has been fixed from Rs 1,865 per equity share to Rs 1,960 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum of seven equity shares and multiples of seven equity shares thereafter.