Hyundai Motor India Limited's IPO To Open On October 15

Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer (COO), of Hyundai Motor India Limited, said that the date for the anchor investor bid is October 15, 2024.

Jaipur: Hyundai Motor India Limited has prepared to bring the country's biggest IPO so far. Hyundai made an announcement in Jaipur on Monday regarding the IPO, under which Hyundai Motor India Limited has said that the IPO will open on October 15, 2024.

Regarding the matter, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer (COO), of Hyundai Motor India Limited, said that the date for anchor investor bid is October 15, 2024. The bid/offer closing date is Thursday, October 17, 2024. At the same time, the price band of the offer has been fixed from Rs 1,865 per equity share to Rs 1,960 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum of seven equity shares and multiples of seven equity shares thereafter.

The company's IPO includes an offer for the sale of 142,194,700 equity shares by Hyundai Motor ('Promoter Selling Shareholder'). The special thing is that after almost two decades, an automobile company is bringing its IPO and its size will be bigger than LIC IPO. On Monday, the company announced the price band, lot size and other details of the IPO.

Hyundai Motors India will offer 142,194,700 shares with a face value of Rs 10 for sale.

