‘Hydrogen Bomb’ On Varanasi Vote Theft Coming Soon, Says Congress Leader Alka Lamba; Hails SC Decision On SIR

New Delhi: Alka Lamba, the National President of Mahila Congress, on Monday said that preparations are on to explode a ‘hydrogen bomb’ on the vote theft in Varanasi during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the Congress leader, who was also a part of Rahul Gandhi's ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar for 15 days, added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trailing in Banaras till the 16th round.

Alka Lamba also said Rahul Gandhi has exploded an atom bomb by revealing the vote theft of one seat. “Now, preparations are on to explode a hydrogen bomb regarding the vote theft in the Varanasi seat in the Lok Sabha elections,” she said.

“Then how does he suddenly win the election by 1.5 lakh votes. Somewhere, votes have been stolen here, too,” she said. Alka Lamba called the Supreme Court decision, asking the Election Commission to recognise the Aadhar card as the 12th document in the voter list revision in Bihar is a victory for the party.

“Our party strongly opposed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list going on. We have fought a strong battle for those people whose votes were wrongly cut there. We went to the Supreme Court regarding the arbitrary actions of the Election Commission, which is sitting in the BJP’s lap,” she added.

The Congress leader also questioned the timing of the electoral roll revision. She added that the ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ campaign initiated by the party has brought awareness in the country, especially in Bihar. “This slogan is echoing in Bihar too, and its result will be seen in the upcoming elections,” the Congress leader said, adding that the party is busy with election preparations.