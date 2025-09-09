‘Hydrogen Bomb’ On Varanasi Vote Theft Coming Soon, Says Congress Leader Alka Lamba; Hails SC Decision On SIR
She said that the Election Commission will not have the courage to get SIR done in any state following the embarrassment it has faced.
Published : September 9, 2025 at 2:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Alka Lamba, the National President of Mahila Congress, on Monday said that preparations are on to explode a ‘hydrogen bomb’ on the vote theft in Varanasi during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the Congress leader, who was also a part of Rahul Gandhi's ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar for 15 days, added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trailing in Banaras till the 16th round.
Alka Lamba also said Rahul Gandhi has exploded an atom bomb by revealing the vote theft of one seat. “Now, preparations are on to explode a hydrogen bomb regarding the vote theft in the Varanasi seat in the Lok Sabha elections,” she said.
“Then how does he suddenly win the election by 1.5 lakh votes. Somewhere, votes have been stolen here, too,” she said. Alka Lamba called the Supreme Court decision, asking the Election Commission to recognise the Aadhar card as the 12th document in the voter list revision in Bihar is a victory for the party.
“Our party strongly opposed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list going on. We have fought a strong battle for those people whose votes were wrongly cut there. We went to the Supreme Court regarding the arbitrary actions of the Election Commission, which is sitting in the BJP’s lap,” she added.
The Congress leader also questioned the timing of the electoral roll revision. She added that the ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ campaign initiated by the party has brought awareness in the country, especially in Bihar. “This slogan is echoing in Bihar too, and its result will be seen in the upcoming elections,” the Congress leader said, adding that the party is busy with election preparations.
“The voter list revision is not done in any state two months before the election. It's being done in Bihar as per plans,” Lamba said. In response to a question on the Election Commission's plans to conduct electoral revision in other states, she said the Election Commission will not have the courage to get SIR done in any state following the embarrassment it has faced.
“If this happens, the Congress party will raise awareness in all affected areas and actively campaign against illegal vote removal. Similar complaints about the voter list arose during the Delhi elections. There are also plans to organise constituency-wise yatras in Delhi. Efforts to educate the public about vote theft will persist, and Modi ji will not be able to form a government anywhere by stealing votes,” Lamba added.
BJP Weakened the Election Commission
Lamba said that the BJP government at the Centre deliberately weakened the process of appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner. “Earlier this appointment was made by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers, in which the Leader of the Opposition was also included. This entire process has been changed by the Modi government to influence the Election Commission,”she added.
Congress Promise For Bihar
The Congress leader further said that Bihar has always been discriminated against. “Bihar has been demanding special status for a long time, but it has not been given to date. BJP is trying to distract the people of Bihar from the issues,” she added.
If Congress comes to power, Lamba said, “Rs 2500 will be given to women under the Mai Behan Yojana. Our Congress governments in other states are already doing this”. The Congress leader added that the party will prioritise employment opportunities for youth. She added that the current NDA government, led by Nitish Kumar, has led to public dissatisfaction in Bihar.
