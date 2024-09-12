ETV Bharat / bharat

Claw Over Girls In The Name of Love: Hyderabad Logs 400 POCSO Cases Every Year

Hyderabad (Telangana): The city of Nizams has been witness to over 400 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases reported each year, with an alarming 80 per cent involving perpetrators who manipulated their victims with deceptive promises of love.

This year alone, more than 500 cases have been registered within eight months. Among them, 279 victims had been lured by people they trusted as friends or lovers, underscoring the gravity of the issue.

Across Hyderabad’s 71 police stations, authorities report an average of 1-2 such complaints daily. One such incident involved a 16-year-old intermediate student who fell in love with a 35-year-old auto driver. She left home to be with him, only to realize later that he intended to sell her to a prostitution racket. Fortunately, she managed to escape. Investigations revealed that the accused followed similar modus operandi to deceive three other girls.

Another distressing case involves a 15-year-old from a well-off family. Despite being counselled, she repeatedly fell for different men, prompting her parents to bring her back home each time.

A police officer expressed concern over the counsellor’s inability to guide the young girl back to normal life.