Hyderabad Woman 'Murdered' by NRI Husband in Australia; Accused Flies Home With 4-year-old Son

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a NRI man allegedly murdered his woman from Hyderabad in Australia and after dumping the body in a roadside dustbin, returned to India to hand over their son to the deceased's family.

The deceased has been identified as Shweta, the eldest daughter of Madagani Balishetty Goud and Madhavi of Capra Brindavan Colony, Hyderabad. The Goud couple have accused Swetha's husband Ashok Raju for murdering their daughter in Australia.

Ashok Raju, the parents of the deceased woman, has confessed to murdering her adding that he is planning to surrender before the police. Shweta moved to Australia in 2009 for a career in pharmacy. Shweta was already acquainted with Ashok Raju, hailing from Ashoknagar. Ashok Raju works as a software engineer in Australia and married Swetha in 2012 in Hyderabad after their acquaintance turned into love despite their caste differences.

In Australia, the couple was staying in the state of Victoria with their 4-year-old son. According to her parents, Shweta spoke to them on the phone for the last time on the 5th of this month. They said that Shweta's husband was embroiled in a dispute with her and killed her out of his deep grudge against her. Shweta's parents further said that their daughter had told them that she would file a complaint against her husband for the alleged domestic violence.

Ashok told her parents that Shweta died due to suffocation after an argument between them escalated on the 5th of this month. The body was dumped in a large dustbin in the house in a deserted area in Buckley, 82 km from Victoria city.

The deceased's father, Balishetty Goud, wants the Shweta's body to be brought from Australia as soon as possible for last rites.