Hyderabad Woman 'Murdered' by NRI Husband in Australia; Accused Flies Home With 4-year-old Son

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 50 minutes ago

Murder representational pic

The family of the slain woman said that their son-in-law recently returned to India with his four-year-old son and confessed to have murdered his wife and dumped the body into a dustbin in a deserted area in Buckley, 82 km from Victoria city.

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a NRI man allegedly murdered his woman from Hyderabad in Australia and after dumping the body in a roadside dustbin, returned to India to hand over their son to the deceased's family.

The deceased has been identified as Shweta, the eldest daughter of Madagani Balishetty Goud and Madhavi of Capra Brindavan Colony, Hyderabad. The Goud couple have accused Swetha's husband Ashok Raju for murdering their daughter in Australia.

Ashok Raju, the parents of the deceased woman, has confessed to murdering her adding that he is planning to surrender before the police. Shweta moved to Australia in 2009 for a career in pharmacy. Shweta was already acquainted with Ashok Raju, hailing from Ashoknagar. Ashok Raju works as a software engineer in Australia and married Swetha in 2012 in Hyderabad after their acquaintance turned into love despite their caste differences.

In Australia, the couple was staying in the state of Victoria with their 4-year-old son. According to her parents, Shweta spoke to them on the phone for the last time on the 5th of this month. They said that Shweta's husband was embroiled in a dispute with her and killed her out of his deep grudge against her. Shweta's parents further said that their daughter had told them that she would file a complaint against her husband for the alleged domestic violence.

Ashok told her parents that Shweta died due to suffocation after an argument between them escalated on the 5th of this month. The body was dumped in a large dustbin in the house in a deserted area in Buckley, 82 km from Victoria city.

The deceased's father, Balishetty Goud, wants the Shweta's body to be brought from Australia as soon as possible for last rites.

  1. Read more: Delhi: Gym Owner Killed by Father Hours Before Wedding; Police Detain Murderer
  2. 2 Held for 'Killing' Wedding Photographer and Stealing His Rs 10-Lakh Worth Camera Equipment

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.