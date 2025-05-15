Hyderabad Witnesses Launch Of India’s Most Advanced Gamma Knife Centre For Non-Invasive Brain Treatment

Hyderabad: In a significant milestone for neurosurgical innovation, KIMS Hospital has unveiled its cutting-edge Gamma Knife Centre, bringing world-class, non-invasive brain treatment technology to Hyderabad.

A media statement from KIMS Hospital said, "The newly launched facility is poised to transform the way complex brain disorders are treated, offering patients a safer, faster, and highly precise alternative to traditional brain surgery."

Gamma Knife radiosurgery is globally recognised for its ability to treat brain conditions without the need for a surgical incision. It uses highly focused beams of radiation to target and treat abnormalities deep within the brain with sub-millimeter accuracy. The procedure is painless, bloodless, and typically performed on an outpatient basis, with most patients returning home the same day.

The advanced technology is especially effective in treating conditions such as brain metastasis (both benign and malignant), arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), acoustic neuromas, pituitary tumors, and functional disorders like trigeminal neuralgia and epilepsy. It is also suitable for patients who are not ideal candidates for open brain surgery due to age, health conditions, or tumor location.

Dr. Manas Panigrahi, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon at KIMS Hospital, said, "The Gamma Knife represents a paradigm shift in neuro-oncology and neurosurgery. With this non-invasive technology, we can now treat complex and delicate brain conditions with pinpoint precision and minimal impact on patients’ lives. This facility is a game changer for patients in South India and neighbouring regions."

Dr Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of KIMS Hospital, said, "We are proud to bring South India’s most advanced Gamma Knife Centre to KIMS Hospital, marking a new era in non-invasive brain treatment. This cutting-edge technology reflects our commitment to providing world-class healthcare backed by precision and patient comfort."

"By eliminating the need for open surgery, we are offering safer and faster recovery options for complex neurological conditions. Our expert team is fully equipped to deliver the highest standards of care using this transformative technology. This launch further strengthens Hyderabad’s position as a hub for advanced medical innovation," Dr Rao added.

The new Gamma Knife Centre at KIMS Hospital is equipped with the latest model of technology, supported by an expert team of neurosurgeons, radiation oncologists, and medical physicists trained in advanced radiosurgery. The launch reinforces Hyderabad’s position as a hub for advanced medical technology and super-specialty healthcare services. With this facility, aims to serve not only patients from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh but also those from across India and neighbouring countries seeking minimally invasive brain treatments.

Gamma Knife in Metastases

Gamma Knife treatment is proving to be a game-changer for patients with brain metastases—cancer that has spread to the brain from other parts of the body. Using advanced, non-invasive technology, doctors can now target multiple tumors in a single sitting without the need for surgery or hospital stay. Unlike traditional radiation therapy, Gamma Knife focuses only on the tumors, helping protect healthy brain tissue and reduce side effects like memory loss. The procedure is quick, painless, and most patients return home the same day. It’s offering new hope and a better quality of life for many cancer patients.