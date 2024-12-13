Hyderabad Tops Metro Cities In Car Accidents, Miyapur Most Accident-Prone Area: Report By ACCO

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has emerged as the leading city for car accidents among India's metro cities, surpassing Delhi for the first time in two years, according to the latest "Accident Index- 2024" report by leading motor insurance company ACCO. Despite having 46 per cent fewer cars than the national capital, the city has become the most-accident prone metro, raising concerns about road safety.

Metro Cities Account for 78% of Road Accidents

The report reveals that metro cities in India are responsible for a staggering 78 per cent of all road accidents nationwide. Hyderabad, with the highest accident rate, now leads the list of major cities for the number of traffic mishaps. Other cities following closely are

S.No Cities 1 Delhi 2 Pune 3 Bangaluru 4 Kolkata 5 Mumbai 6 Chennai 7 Ahmedabad

In 2022, Delhi ranked first for road accidents, but Hyderabad has now overtaken it, highlighting a growing issue of road safety in the city.

Miyapur: A National Hotspot For Accidents

Within Hyderabad, Miyapur has been identified as the most accident-prone locality. It ranks sixth among the most hazardous areas in the country for road mishaps. Other high-risk areas include:

S.No Areas 1 Bommanahalli (Bengaluru) 2 Noida (Delhi) 3 Marunji (Pune) 4 Mira Road (Thane) 5 Medavakkam (Chennai)

Key Causes Of Accidents: Infrastructure And Animals

The report also identifies specific causes of accidents in major cities, with potholes and animals being significant contributors. In Bengaluru, 45 per cent of accidents were linked to potholes, while Delhi and Mumbai reported 13 per cent and 12 per cent respectively. Animal-related accidents were also prominent, with dogs responsible for 62 per cent of incidents, followed by cows at 29 per cent, goats at 4 per cent, and monkeys at 3 per cent.

Urgent Need For Action In Hyderabad

The findings highlight the need for urgent improvements in Hyderabad's road infrastructure and traffic management. Experts emphasise addressing issues such as potholes, traffic congestion, and better regulation of high-risk zones like Miyapur to enhance road safety.