ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad: One Dead in Chemical Blast at Pharma Company; Three Others Seriously Injured

The explosion allegedly took place due to chemical reaction in a boiler at the pharma company in Jeedimetla leaving several workers seriously injured.

Tension following chemical blast at Pharma Company near Hyderabad.
Tension following chemical blast at Pharma Company near Hyderabad. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 10 minutes ago

Hyderabad: A chemical blast accident took place in the reactor of Arora Pharma Company in the Jeedimetla Industrial Estate located in the Medchal Malkajigiri District of Telangana on Wednesday. A 40 year old labourer named Anil died in this incident.

About three other workers have been seriously injured in this accident and they are identified as Gopi (aged 23 years), Srinivas (25), and Balaram (30). As per reports reaching here, the affected persons sustained injuries in the accident which took place when they were cleaning the boiler at the pharma company.

On receiving information about the mishap, the Police have reached the spot and are investigating the matter. The injured workers were taken to hospital for treatment.

The relatives of the deceased worker protested in front of the company saying that though the accident happened in the morning hours, the management did not inform them immediately. They alleged that the accident happened due to the negligence of the management.

There was a lot of tension near the company. Fire personnel reached the spot and started rescue operations. Fire Department Inspector Shekhar Reddy said that the representatives of the company did not call them after the accident and they came with the information given by a mediaperson.

Read More

  1. 1000 Days Of Ukraine War: Major Events Of Russian Invasion
  2. 1000 Days Of Devastation: The Unimaginable Cost Of Russia-Ukraine War

Hyderabad: A chemical blast accident took place in the reactor of Arora Pharma Company in the Jeedimetla Industrial Estate located in the Medchal Malkajigiri District of Telangana on Wednesday. A 40 year old labourer named Anil died in this incident.

About three other workers have been seriously injured in this accident and they are identified as Gopi (aged 23 years), Srinivas (25), and Balaram (30). As per reports reaching here, the affected persons sustained injuries in the accident which took place when they were cleaning the boiler at the pharma company.

On receiving information about the mishap, the Police have reached the spot and are investigating the matter. The injured workers were taken to hospital for treatment.

The relatives of the deceased worker protested in front of the company saying that though the accident happened in the morning hours, the management did not inform them immediately. They alleged that the accident happened due to the negligence of the management.

There was a lot of tension near the company. Fire personnel reached the spot and started rescue operations. Fire Department Inspector Shekhar Reddy said that the representatives of the company did not call them after the accident and they came with the information given by a mediaperson.

Read More

  1. 1000 Days Of Ukraine War: Major Events Of Russian Invasion
  2. 1000 Days Of Devastation: The Unimaginable Cost Of Russia-Ukraine War

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PHARMA ACCIDENTHYDERABADTELANGANABLASTPHARMA COMPANY ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.