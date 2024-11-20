Hyderabad: One Dead in Chemical Blast at Pharma Company; Three Others Seriously Injured

Hyderabad: A chemical blast accident took place in the reactor of Arora Pharma Company in the Jeedimetla Industrial Estate located in the Medchal Malkajigiri District of Telangana on Wednesday. A 40 year old labourer named Anil died in this incident.

About three other workers have been seriously injured in this accident and they are identified as Gopi (aged 23 years), Srinivas (25), and Balaram (30). As per reports reaching here, the affected persons sustained injuries in the accident which took place when they were cleaning the boiler at the pharma company.

On receiving information about the mishap, the Police have reached the spot and are investigating the matter. The injured workers were taken to hospital for treatment.

The relatives of the deceased worker protested in front of the company saying that though the accident happened in the morning hours, the management did not inform them immediately. They alleged that the accident happened due to the negligence of the management.

There was a lot of tension near the company. Fire personnel reached the spot and started rescue operations. Fire Department Inspector Shekhar Reddy said that the representatives of the company did not call them after the accident and they came with the information given by a mediaperson.