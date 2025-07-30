ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad Techie Loses Rs 1.48 Crore To Online Honeytrap Scam Via Matrimony Platform

The victim was made to invest in an online trading platform by a woman who befriended him over WhatsApp with the promise of high returns.

Representational Image.
Representational Image. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 30, 2025 at 2:02 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old software employee from Moosapet in Telangana's Hyderabad was duped of Rs 1.48 crore after falling victim to a honeytrap scam orchestrated through a matrimony platform. A case has been registered with the Cyber Crime Station (CCS), Cyberabad, based on the victim's complaint.

The victim reportedly received a WhatsApp message in March from a woman identifying herself as Kumari, who claimed to live in Narsingi and work as a deputy manager in a private firm. The two developed a rapport over the next week, during which the woman claimed she was earning significant profits through online trading via a platform called Plus500 Global.

To gain the victim's trust, Kumari persuaded him to make an initial investment of Rs 85,000, promising high returns. Shortly after, he was shown a profit of Rs 13,490, which was credited to the platform, thus convincing him of the legitimacy of the scheme.

Encouraged by initial gains, the techie began making larger investments starting from March 30, eventually transferring Rs 1.48 crore over three months. The woman further involved his sister and brother-in-law, using their names to register accounts on the fraudulent platform.

As their online relationship grew, the victim and his family members tried multiple times to meet Kumari in person, but she always came up with excuses. By the third week of July, the total investment had reached Rs 1.48 crore. The fake platform showed that the returns had grown to Rs 6.5 crore, but when the victim attempted to withdraw the profit, he was blocked and denied access.

Realising he had been duped, the techie approached the Cyberabad police, who have now launched an investigation into the honeytrap and fake trading website scam.

Officials have once again urged the public to exercise extreme caution on matrimonial platforms and online investment schemes. They warned against trusting unknown individuals who make unsolicited financial promises and advised people to verify platforms and seek expert guidance before making any investment.

Also Read:

  1. Cyber Fraudsters Accuse Mumbai Woman Of Spying For Pak, Dupe Her Of Rs 22 Lakh
  2. Fake Judge, False SC Hearing: Cyber Thugs Dupe Retired Scientist Of Rs 1.34 Cr

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old software employee from Moosapet in Telangana's Hyderabad was duped of Rs 1.48 crore after falling victim to a honeytrap scam orchestrated through a matrimony platform. A case has been registered with the Cyber Crime Station (CCS), Cyberabad, based on the victim's complaint.

The victim reportedly received a WhatsApp message in March from a woman identifying herself as Kumari, who claimed to live in Narsingi and work as a deputy manager in a private firm. The two developed a rapport over the next week, during which the woman claimed she was earning significant profits through online trading via a platform called Plus500 Global.

To gain the victim's trust, Kumari persuaded him to make an initial investment of Rs 85,000, promising high returns. Shortly after, he was shown a profit of Rs 13,490, which was credited to the platform, thus convincing him of the legitimacy of the scheme.

Encouraged by initial gains, the techie began making larger investments starting from March 30, eventually transferring Rs 1.48 crore over three months. The woman further involved his sister and brother-in-law, using their names to register accounts on the fraudulent platform.

As their online relationship grew, the victim and his family members tried multiple times to meet Kumari in person, but she always came up with excuses. By the third week of July, the total investment had reached Rs 1.48 crore. The fake platform showed that the returns had grown to Rs 6.5 crore, but when the victim attempted to withdraw the profit, he was blocked and denied access.

Realising he had been duped, the techie approached the Cyberabad police, who have now launched an investigation into the honeytrap and fake trading website scam.

Officials have once again urged the public to exercise extreme caution on matrimonial platforms and online investment schemes. They warned against trusting unknown individuals who make unsolicited financial promises and advised people to verify platforms and seek expert guidance before making any investment.

Also Read:

  1. Cyber Fraudsters Accuse Mumbai Woman Of Spying For Pak, Dupe Her Of Rs 22 Lakh
  2. Fake Judge, False SC Hearing: Cyber Thugs Dupe Retired Scientist Of Rs 1.34 Cr

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ONLINE HONEYTRAP SCAMCYBERABAD CCSCYBERABAD POLICEFAKE TRADING PLATFORMHYDERABAD TECHIE DUPED

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

'School Chale Hum' On A Tightrope: How Students Cross This Dangerous River In Jammu Kashmir Village

One Year After Disaster Wayanad School Lives Up To Its Motto Of ‘We Will Overcome, For Sure’

Are Dating Apps Making Cheating Easier In India, And Is Infidelity Justified? Unhappy Marriages, Unresolved Conflicts, And Hunger For Validation

Sanhita Manch Returns This August With Its 7th Edition Of Original Plays And Theatre Dialogues

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.