Hyderabad Techie Loses Rs 1.48 Crore To Online Honeytrap Scam Via Matrimony Platform

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old software employee from Moosapet in Telangana's Hyderabad was duped of Rs 1.48 crore after falling victim to a honeytrap scam orchestrated through a matrimony platform. A case has been registered with the Cyber Crime Station (CCS), Cyberabad, based on the victim's complaint.

The victim reportedly received a WhatsApp message in March from a woman identifying herself as Kumari, who claimed to live in Narsingi and work as a deputy manager in a private firm. The two developed a rapport over the next week, during which the woman claimed she was earning significant profits through online trading via a platform called Plus500 Global.

To gain the victim's trust, Kumari persuaded him to make an initial investment of Rs 85,000, promising high returns. Shortly after, he was shown a profit of Rs 13,490, which was credited to the platform, thus convincing him of the legitimacy of the scheme.

Encouraged by initial gains, the techie began making larger investments starting from March 30, eventually transferring Rs 1.48 crore over three months. The woman further involved his sister and brother-in-law, using their names to register accounts on the fraudulent platform.