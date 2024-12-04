Sabarimala Pilgrims: Railways Bans Lighting Camphor, Incense Sticks, Flammables Inside Trains

Hyderabad: As part of measures being taken to ensure the safety of pilgrims traveling to Sabarimala, the South Central Railway (SCR) has issued a strict warning against lighting camphor, incense sticks, or other flammable items inside the coaches of the trains.

Many special trains are being arranged to accommodate the surge in pilgrims, and the Railways has appealed to the public to give their cooperation for ensuring safety of one and all. In a statement issued on Tuesday, officials expressed concern over earlier incidents where several passengers performed rituals such as lighting camphor and incense sticks in train compartments, posing a significant fire hazard.

Strict Ban on Flammables

The Railways emphasized that traveling with or lighting flammable substances in trains or on railway premises is strictly prohibited. Under the Railways Act, of 1989, violators may face imprisonment of up to three years, fines, or both.

Safety First

The officials of the South Central Railway have urged the passengers to adhere to safety guidelines. They have also cautioned the pilgrims to avoid actions that could endanger the lives the passengers and the property of the Railways. The pilgrims have also been encouraged to cooperate with authorities to ensure a safe and peaceful journey those going to offer prayers at Sabarimala.