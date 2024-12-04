ETV Bharat / bharat

Sabarimala Pilgrims: Railways Bans Lighting Camphor, Incense Sticks, Flammables Inside Trains

The Railways Act punishes violators with an imprisonment of up to three years, fines, or both as flammables pose threat to lives of passengers.

Representational
Representational (File Photo)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: As part of measures being taken to ensure the safety of pilgrims traveling to Sabarimala, the South Central Railway (SCR) has issued a strict warning against lighting camphor, incense sticks, or other flammable items inside the coaches of the trains.

Many special trains are being arranged to accommodate the surge in pilgrims, and the Railways has appealed to the public to give their cooperation for ensuring safety of one and all. In a statement issued on Tuesday, officials expressed concern over earlier incidents where several passengers performed rituals such as lighting camphor and incense sticks in train compartments, posing a significant fire hazard.

Strict Ban on Flammables

The Railways emphasized that traveling with or lighting flammable substances in trains or on railway premises is strictly prohibited. Under the Railways Act, of 1989, violators may face imprisonment of up to three years, fines, or both.

Safety First

The officials of the South Central Railway have urged the passengers to adhere to safety guidelines. They have also cautioned the pilgrims to avoid actions that could endanger the lives the passengers and the property of the Railways. The pilgrims have also been encouraged to cooperate with authorities to ensure a safe and peaceful journey those going to offer prayers at Sabarimala.

Hyderabad: As part of measures being taken to ensure the safety of pilgrims traveling to Sabarimala, the South Central Railway (SCR) has issued a strict warning against lighting camphor, incense sticks, or other flammable items inside the coaches of the trains.

Many special trains are being arranged to accommodate the surge in pilgrims, and the Railways has appealed to the public to give their cooperation for ensuring safety of one and all. In a statement issued on Tuesday, officials expressed concern over earlier incidents where several passengers performed rituals such as lighting camphor and incense sticks in train compartments, posing a significant fire hazard.

Strict Ban on Flammables

The Railways emphasized that traveling with or lighting flammable substances in trains or on railway premises is strictly prohibited. Under the Railways Act, of 1989, violators may face imprisonment of up to three years, fines, or both.

Safety First

The officials of the South Central Railway have urged the passengers to adhere to safety guidelines. They have also cautioned the pilgrims to avoid actions that could endanger the lives the passengers and the property of the Railways. The pilgrims have also been encouraged to cooperate with authorities to ensure a safe and peaceful journey those going to offer prayers at Sabarimala.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SCRRAILWAYSSABARIMALAINFLAMMABLESRAILWAYS INFLAMMABLES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.