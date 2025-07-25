ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad Scientists Develop Novel Liver Regeneration Drug, Animal Trials Successful

Tulsi Therapeutics founder Dr Sairam Atluri says the company will apply to Centre for permission to begin clinical trials on humans.

Hyderabad Scientists Develop Novel Liver Regeneration Drug, Animal Trials Successful
Representational Picture
Published : July 25, 2025 at 3:11 PM IST

Hyderabad: Tulsi Therapeutics, a startup incubated at University of Hyderabad, has successfully completed the animal trials of a therapy for chronic liver failure, a major cause of liver-related deaths.

Tulsi-28X, the new liver regeneration drug, has showed remarkable results in the trial runs, paving the way for human clinical trials soon. The research was carried out in collaboration with ASPIRE-BioNEST, the university’s biotech incubator.

The results, presented on Thursday by Dr Sairam Atluri, founder of Tulsi Therapeutics, offer new hope for patients suffering from chronic liver failure due to serious ailments.

"As part of the study, liver damage was artificially induced in two separate groups of animals. One group was treated with conventional medicines and only 14 percent recovered. In the second group, we administered a novel drug made by combining two powerful stem cells and exosomes. In the second case, not a single animal died and over time, their livers began to regenerate," Dr Atluri explained.

Dr Atluri stated that the company will now apply to the Central government for permission to begin clinical trials on humans. Once approved, parallel trials are planned at AIIMS in Delhi, NIMS in Hyderabad and CCMB.

Researchers believe that Tulsi-28X could emerge as a revolutionary treatment for end-stage liver disease, offering an alternative to liver transplants in some cases.

Studies have shown that alcohol and excessive meat consumption are associated with a higher risk of liver disease and a significant percent of the liver-related deaths are due to chronic liver failures.

