Hyderabad: Rising Cases Of Sexual Offence Against Minors Portray The Dark Side Of Attraction Traps

Hyderabad: The rising number of sexual offences against minors in Hyderabad has become a serious concern. Young men, exploiting the innocence and vulnerability of girls, are luring them on the pretext of love and marriage before trapping them in dangerous situations.
Authorities say many victims are left with lifelong trauma, requiring special counselling to help them overcome the psychological impact. Cases like that of a 15-year-old girl, who was deceived by a young man and taken to his house, highlight the alarming trend. While the police safely rescued her, the girl later changed her stance, driven by emotional manipulation.
Every month, over 60 cases of kidnapping, disappearance and sexual assault are reported in Hyderabad, with 70 per cent of the victims falling prey to deception before leaving home.
Root Causes of Child Exploitation
- Issues like domestic violence, strained relationships with parents and single parenting.
- Economic struggles like poverty and substance abuse in families.
- Lack of supervision like unmonitored access to social media and the internet.
- Psychological vulnerabilities like poor mental and emotional well-being.
- Cultural factors like strict discipline, societal norms and misinformation about relationships.
Bharosa: A Beacon of Support
- The Bharosa Center plays a pivotal role in helping survivors by:
- Providing counselling and emotional support.
- Assisting in legal matters.
- Offering medical care and mental health rehabilitation.
- Taking precautionary measures for unintended pregnancies.
- Ensuring confidentiality and safety.
Parents Must Stay Vigilant
DCP Dr Lavanya Nayak Jadhav of the Women's Safety Department emphasises the need for open communication between parents and offspring to encourage the latter to share their experiences freely, monitor social media activities and online interactions, educate them on safe relationships and the dangers of deception and report sexual harassment immediately without divulging the victim's identity.
For child protection, dial 1098 for immediate assistance.
