Hyderabad: Rising Cases Of Sexual Offence Against Minors Portray The Dark Side Of Attraction Traps

Hyderabad: The rising number of sexual offences against minors in Hyderabad has become a serious concern. Young men, exploiting the innocence and vulnerability of girls, are luring them on the pretext of love and marriage before trapping them in dangerous situations.

Authorities say many victims are left with lifelong trauma, requiring special counselling to help them overcome the psychological impact. Cases like that of a 15-year-old girl, who was deceived by a young man and taken to his house, highlight the alarming trend. While the police safely rescued her, the girl later changed her stance, driven by emotional manipulation.

Every month, over 60 cases of kidnapping, disappearance and sexual assault are reported in Hyderabad, with 70 per cent of the victims falling prey to deception before leaving home.

Root Causes of Child Exploitation