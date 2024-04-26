Ramoji Film City Holiday Carnival: A Fun Way to Beat This Torrid Summer

Hyderabad (Telangana) : As summer casts its warm embrace, the Hyderabad-based Ramoji Film City (RFC) stands as a beacon of joy, welcoming holidaymakers to indulge in a day filled with fun, laughter, excitement, and memories to treasure. With the arrival of the much-anticipated summer vacations, families and adventure-seekers eagerly converge upon this renowned destination, ready to immerse themselves in a world of entertainment.

Ramoji Film City's Holiday Carnival

From the crack of dawn until the sun dips below the horizon, Ramoji Film City pulsates with energy, offering a myriad of attractions to captivate visitors of all ages. The holiday carnival, a vibrant tapestry of sights and sounds, promises a day of endless fun and excitement.

Guests are invited to embark on a journey of discovery, exploring the wonders of modern technology with attractions like motion capture and virtual shoots. For those seeking a respite from the summer heat, the rain dance floor provides the perfect escape, where cascading showers offer a refreshing reprieve.

The festivities don't end there. Live performances on the Eureka stage dazzle audiences with their talent and charm, while the enchanting Glow Garden casts its spell with dazzling lights and whimsical sculptures. To ensure that every guest's experience is nothing short of extraordinary, Ramoji Film City offers a range of special packages tailored to suit different preferences.

For those looking to make the most of the day, the Full-Day Package offers access to all attractions from 9 am to 9 pm, including a studio tour on a non-AC bus. Upgrade to the Premium Package for added luxury, with perks such as a studio tour in an AC bus, express entry to special shows, and a sumptuous buffet lunch.

For those who prefer to join the festivities later in the day, the Evening Package provides access from 2 pm to 9 pm, complete with a studio tour and a limited combo dinner. Upgrade to the Premium Evening Package for additional benefits, including a buffet dinner and express entry to special shows.

Special summer packages are also available for children, ensuring that the youngest members of the family can join in the fun. To book your tickets and secure your spot at the holiday carnival, visit www.ramojifilmcity.com or call 76598 76598. Don't miss your chance to create unforgettable memories at Ramoji Film City this summer!