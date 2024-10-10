Iconic Hyderabad Race Club Set to Move To Fourth City As Govt Eyes Development In Present Site

Hyderabad: The state government is mulling to relocate the iconic Hyderabad Race Club from its current location in Malakpet to Fourth City, offering alternative land as part of the arrangement. This historic racecourse spread over 168 acres is one of the oldest in the country and has been an integral part of Hyderabad’s cultural landscape since its establishment. According to sources, discussions about providing an alternative land parcel, potentially one-and-a-half times the size of the Malakpet site, are in advanced stages. A final decision on the matter is expected soon.

In addition to the proposed relocation, sources said the government is contemplating acquiring the land from the dilapidated City Police Line (CPL) quarters in Amberpet. The land would be used to generate funds, which could be directed toward the ambitious Musi River cleaning project.

From Maulali to Malakpet: A Rich History

The Hyderabad Race Club is rooted in the city’s history, dating back to 1886 during the reign of the Nizams. Originally started in Maulali, the race club was shifted to its current location by the sixth Nizam Mir Mahbub Ali Khan the same year as it was near his palace. In 1961, the Hyderabad Race Club was formally established in Secunderabad, and by 1968, operations moved to the current Malakpet site.

Over the years, the racecourse gained national recognition, hosting numerous prestigious events. Located in the heart of the Old City, the racecourse has witnessed significant growth in the last five decades. However, with urban expansion, the government sees potential for further development if the racecourse is moved to a larger area outside the city. The proposal under discussion includes handing over the Malakpet land to private developers for commercial purposes, further contributing to the city's development.

Proposed Relocation and Golf Course Development

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is said to have discussed the proposal with the Race Club Chairman R Surender Reddy and other key stakeholders. The state government has reportedly offered an alternative land, larger than the Malakpet site for relocation. Moreover, there are talks about the possibility of developing a golf course between Shamshabad Airport and Fourth City as part of the deal.

City Police Line (CPL) in Amberpet

The government is also exploring the acquisition of 200 acres of land occupied by the City Police Line (CPL) quarters in the historic site of Amberpet. Established in 1924 during the Nizami era, the CPL was originally meant to train the Nizami army and provide accommodations for the hose course staff. Following the integration of Hyderabad into the Indian state, the CPL became a vital part of the city’s police infrastructure.

Much of the CPL site, including the 180-acre Amberpet area and the 20-acre Police Training College, has fallen into disrepair. The police quarters are in shambles. Offices such as the Rachakonda Police Transport Organization and Hyderabad East Mandal Office still operate from here but plans are afoot to relocate them to the Police Training College in Medchal.

The government sees potential for significant revenue generation by handing over the CPL land to private developers. These funds would then be channelled to the Musi River restoration project which aims to revitalize the river that flows through the heart of Hyderabad.

Future Prospects

The relocation of the racecourse and the development of the CPL land are part of the government’s broader strategy to enhance city infrastructure and promote economic development. As talks continue, the potential for transforming these historic sites into a modern development hub offers a glimmer of hope for the city’s future growth and expansion.