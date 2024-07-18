ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad Police Unveil Key Points in Narsinghi Drug Case Remand Report

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Hyderabad police disclosed details from the Narsinghi drug case remand report, involving 20 individuals, including seven peddlers and 13 consumers. Amanpreet Singh, brother of actress Rakul Preet Singh, is identified as "A10." The case reveals international drug trafficking links to Nigeria and a complex distribution network across Hyderabad and beyond.

In a significant development in the Narsinghi drug case, the Hyderabad police disclosed details from the remand report, highlighting a sprawling network of drug trafficking involving multiple accused, including prominent names and international connections.
Hyderabad: In a significant development in the Narsinghi drug case, the Hyderabad police disclosed details from the remand report, highlighting a sprawling network of drug trafficking involving multiple accused, including prominent names and international connections. Among the 20 individuals named in the report, seven are identified as peddlers and 13 as consumers. Notably, Amanpreet Singh, brother of film actress Rakul Preet Singh, has been identified as "A10" in the case.

According to the remand report, the drug supply chain originates from Nigeria, orchestrated by individuals like Ebuka Suzi, who is purportedly the kingpin of the operation. Drugs are routed through intermediaries like Anouha Blessing, with substantial amounts reportedly trafficked to cities, including Hyderabad, Rajamahendravaram and Prakasam district. Peddlers such as Gautam were allegedly instrumental in distributing drugs across Telugu states, with financial transactions linked to Nigerian support networks.

The investigation reveals that Gautam received commissions amounting to Rs 10 lakhs over nine months for facilitating drug deliveries. Financial transfers were reportedly processed through entities like Lumbini Communications in Bandlaguda. These revelations underscore the complex nature of international drug trafficking networks and the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in disrupting such operations.

Authorities continue to probe further into the case, aiming to dismantle the entire network and bring all involved parties to justice, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and safeguard community welfare.

