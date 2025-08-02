ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad Police Uncover Racket Trafficking Youths To Cambodia For Cyber Fraud

Hyderabad: In a striking expose, Hyderabad’s Cyber Crime Police have uncovered a sinister human trafficking and cyber fraud racket involving a Nizamabad resident, who allegedly lured youths to Cambodia under the guise of job offers but pushed them into illegal activities at fake call centres operated by Chinese cybercriminals.

Additional CP Vishwaprasad, along with DCP Kavitha Dara, ACPs Shivamaruthi and Jayapal Reddy, and Inspector Seetharamulu, disclosed the details during a press meet at the Basheerbagh CCS office on Friday.

How the racket worked

Chikkala Santosh Kumar (31), a resident of Bouddhanagar in Warasiguda, had been running a visa consultancy. Investigators revealed that he exploited this setup to send three young men from Nizamabad district to Cambodia on tourist visas, charging each of them ₹3 lakh as commission. Upon reaching Cambodia, the victims were trapped in fake call centres and forced to carry out cybercrimes, targeting unsuspecting people online.

Following pressure from the victims' families, Santosh helped them return to India but by then he had already planned to send more youths abroad on instructions from Chinese handlers.

