Hyderabad Police Register FIR Against Amit Shah Over 'Poll Code Violation'

Hyderabad: The city police have registered a case against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency candidate K Madhavi Latha and other BJP leaders for allegedly using minors in a poll campaign here recently.

In a complaint to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice- president Niranjan Reddy alleged that on May 1 during a BJP rally from Laldawaza to Sudha Talkies, a few minor children were on the dais with Shah.

Niranjan Reddy alleged that a child was seen with a BJP symbol, highlighting that it was a clear violation of the guidelines of the Election Commission, according to information available on the FIR copy.

Following his complaint to the poll panel, the CEO forwarded it to the city police for a factual report, resulting in the registration of an FIR against Shah by the Moghalpura police station at 7 pm on Thursday.

Other accused persons in the case include T Yaman Singh and senior BJP leader G Kishan Reddy and legislator T Raja Singh. Police registered the case under IPC Section 188 (violation of an order issued by a public servant ) and are probing it further.

