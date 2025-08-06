ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad Police Nab Man Linked To Multiple Fraud Cases

Hyderabad: A man who duped several people with various impersonations, including the son of an MP, has been arrested by the KPHB police in Telangana's Hyderabad.

According to Balanagar DCP Suresh Kumar, the accused, identified as Vaila Venkateswarlu alias Vikrant Reddy (29), hails from Guntur and holds an engineering degree.

Police said Reddy led a lavish lifestyle, frequenting pubs and social events, while simultaneously committing fraud since 2017. In recent times, he impersonated a neurosurgeon working at a top corporate hospital in Hyderabad and claimed to be the son of an MP to gain trust and social status.

To cover up his false identity, he hired luxury vehicles and even used bouncers as personal security. He allegedly used local police escorts during visits to temples and public events by misrepresenting himself as a VIP.