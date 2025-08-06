Hyderabad Police Nab Man Linked To Multiple Fraud Cases

Hyderabad: A man who duped several people with various impersonations, including the son of an MP, has been arrested by the KPHB police in Telangana's Hyderabad.
According to Balanagar DCP Suresh Kumar, the accused, identified as Vaila Venkateswarlu alias Vikrant Reddy (29), hails from Guntur and holds an engineering degree.
Police said Reddy led a lavish lifestyle, frequenting pubs and social events, while simultaneously committing fraud since 2017. In recent times, he impersonated a neurosurgeon working at a top corporate hospital in Hyderabad and claimed to be the son of an MP to gain trust and social status.
To cover up his false identity, he hired luxury vehicles and even used bouncers as personal security. He allegedly used local police escorts during visits to temples and public events by misrepresenting himself as a VIP.
The latest fraud involved the manager of a women's hostel in the KPHB area. He convinced her to own a jewellery shop in Jubilee Hills and took a four-tola gold chain from her, promising to remodel it, along with Rs one lakh for adding more gold to the ornament and then disappeared.
Acting on the victim’s complaint, police launched a surveillance and tracked Reddy, who was found preparing to marry a woman in Miyapur by pretending to be a doctor.
He was arrested on Tuesday while attending a wedding ceremony. "There are as many as 14 cases against him across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana," DCP Suresh Kumar said.
