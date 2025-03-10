Cricket Victory Celebrations: Police Lathicharge To Disperse Fans In Hyderabad; Vandalism In Kota

Kota/Hyderabad: Two major incidents of cricket fans going berserk took place in Rajasthan's Kota and Telangana's Hyderabad respectively after India won the Champions Trophy on Sunday night. While the students of coaching institutes created ruckus and vandalised barricades in Kota, the police in Hyderabad's Dilsukhnagar lathicharged to disperse huge crowds of cricket revellers.

In the Kota incident, the student fans gathered in large numbers in the Coral Park area where the celebrations almost turned into a riot and within no time, they started creating a lot of ruckus in the coaching area which went on for about one to one and a half hours. Thousands of students armed with sticks vandalised the police barricades, and at other places they damaged the shutters of hostels.

Cricket fans go berserk in Kota. (ETV Bharat)

Apart from this, they also tore the posters and banners put up in the entire area and broke the granite lying outside the hostel of an operator. Many videos of the uproar have also surfaced on social media, in which, the barricade is being dragged by the youths. All this happened despite the fact that the administration has issued a guideline that no coaching student should come out of the hostels after 9:00 pm.

In the Hyderabad incident, the police resorted to lathicharge to disperse a huge crowd of cricket fans who gathered on the road in Dilsukhnagar on Sunday night. The cricket fans came out in large numbers during late night hours to celebrate the Indian triumph in the Champions Trophy Finals. The lathicharge took place at the busy Dilsukhnagar junction.

The huge crowd that gathered on roads included local hostel students, which eventually led to a massive traffic jam. At that time, some persons misbehaved with bikers, who were stuck in the traffic. Victims complained to 100, complaining that some of them were harassed on the road. Upon receiving the information, the police charged the baton and dispersed the young men. Police officials have warned that it is not right to embarrass others in the name of some event celebrations.

The Kota incident drew sharp reaction from the residents. Gyan Suwalka, who is getting a hostel constructed in this area, said that he had ordered granite, which was to be used in the construction of the hostel, but in the ruckus that happened late on Sunday night, the boys broke this marble. He said he had suffered a loss of thousands of rupees.

Hostel operator Ravindra Meena said that this uproar continued for about one and a half hours. Not only in Coral Park, but coaching students were also creating a ruckus on the streets of Nirmal Park and the surrounding areas. There were thousands of students who celebrated first, but later started creating a ruckus. These boys broke flower pots outside the hostels. They tore posters and banners.

Crowd has no face: Gyan Suwalka said that these coaching students should be prevented from resorting to such incidents. He also said that he could not complain against anybody as the crowd has no face. "There can be outside students in it. Girls and some students are also disturbed by it. Most of the students are in the coaching area," he said.