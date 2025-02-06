Hyderabad Police Bust International MDMA Racket, Three Nigerian Nationals Arrested

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on drug smuggling, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing and Southwest Zone Police busted an international drug syndicate operating from Delhi, following seizure of 1,300 grams of MDMA worth around Rs 1.60 crore. Three Nigerian nationals have also been arrested in separate cases.

Revealing details on Wednesday, Southwest DCP Chandramohan and anti-narcotics wing DCP YVS Sudhindra informed that police have initiated deportation proceedings against the arrestees as their visas and passports have expired. Based on the investigation, the officials, while explaining the modus operandi, said that the drug syndicate smuggled MDMA into Hyderabad using Nigerian women to evade getting caught or coming under suspicion.

Key Accused And Their Drug Networks

1. Oliver Oguchuku alias Johnson (44) – The Luxurious Drug Lord

Johnson reportedly arrived in Delhi from Nigeria in 2009 on a business visa and initially ran a cosmetics and clothing business. He later got involved in drug trafficking with other Nigerian nationals. In 2013, Johnson was arrested in Delhi with heroin, following which he spent five years and nine months in jail. After his release, he started buying MDMA for Rs 300 per gram and used to resell it for Rs 600-1000 per gram in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. In the process, he amassed lakhs of rupees, and married three times, and simultaneously maintained 5-6 girlfriends. Police said that to avoid getting caught, Johnson used a Nigerian woman to transport kilos of MDMA into the country every month. He was finally caught in Hyderabad following a tip-off. Police also seized 1,300 grams of MDMA from his possession.

2. Oguchukwu Sylvester (44) – The Illegal Dealer

Sylvester came to Mumbai in 2012 on a business visa and started a garment business. In 2019, he was arrested by Mumbai police and sent to jail for two years for overstaying beyond his visa permit. After coming out of jail, he joined the drug trade and was recently caught negotiating with suppliers in Hyderabad when police arrested him.

3. Moussa Camara alias Romeo (38) – The Drug Kingpin

Romeo arrived in India on a medical visa in 2017. In 2020, he was arrested in Mumbai with cocaine while trying to travel back to Nigeria. Following the arrest, he served six months in jail. After release, he established a drug network in Bengaluru, supplying narcotics to Hyderabad via intermediaries. In October 2023, he was accused of supplying drugs in Hyderabad through Sudanese national Abdul Rehman Usman, who was later arrested by Humayunnagar police. He had recently returned to Hyderabad to conduct a 'dead-drop' drug delivery but was tracked and arrested by police.

Ongoing Investigation And Legal Action

The authorities are currently investigating the drug syndicate’s wider connections and working on deporting the arrested suspects. While intensifying surveillance on foreign nationals overstaying their visas, Police have also urged the public to report drug-related activities as soon as they come across any.