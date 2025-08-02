ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad Police Ask Victims To Report Cyberfrauds Within An Hour

Cybercrime DCP Kavitha Dara and CCS additional CP Vishwa Prasad addresse the media at the City Central Crime Station in Hyderabad on Friday. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Acting within the first hour can make all the difference in cyberfraud cases, as Hyderabad police have once again urged citizens to immediately report any financial fraud within 60 minutes to increase the chances of recovering the lost amount.

Cybercrime DCP Kavitha Dara, addressing the media at the City Central Crime Station (CCS) on Friday, said victims must promptly report fraud through the 1930 national cyber helpline or the cybercrime.gov.in portal. CCS additional CP Vishwa Prasad was also present during the address.

Dara explained that lured via phone calls, WhatsApp, and social media platforms, many people are falling prey to investment and trading scams. The fraudsters trick victims into installing fake apps or joining deceptive groups. Several gullible individuals are even renting out their bank accounts for commissions without knowing it is a punishable offence. Some accounts are used to circulate funds from cybercrime syndicates across India.

In July alone, Hyderabad Cybercrime Police have received 301 complaints through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP). As a result, 179 cybercrime cases were registered, 90 FIRs were filed at local stations, and 48 suspects were arrested from eight states of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh.