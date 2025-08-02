Hyderabad Police Ask Victims To Report Cyberfrauds Within An Hour

Hyderabad: Acting within the first hour can make all the difference in cyberfraud cases, as Hyderabad police have once again urged citizens to immediately report any financial fraud within 60 minutes to increase the chances of recovering the lost amount.
Cybercrime DCP Kavitha Dara, addressing the media at the City Central Crime Station (CCS) on Friday, said victims must promptly report fraud through the 1930 national cyber helpline or the cybercrime.gov.in portal. CCS additional CP Vishwa Prasad was also present during the address.
Dara explained that lured via phone calls, WhatsApp, and social media platforms, many people are falling prey to investment and trading scams. The fraudsters trick victims into installing fake apps or joining deceptive groups. Several gullible individuals are even renting out their bank accounts for commissions without knowing it is a punishable offence. Some accounts are used to circulate funds from cybercrime syndicates across India.
In July alone, Hyderabad Cybercrime Police have received 301 complaints through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP). As a result, 179 cybercrime cases were registered, 90 FIRs were filed at local stations, and 48 suspects were arrested from eight states of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh.
The types of fraud and money involved include 13 investment fraud cases worth Rs 51.5 lakh, three impersonation scams worth Rs 1.42 crore, online trading, job frauds, insurance scams, digital arrest calls and shopping frauds. So far, Rs 2.21 crore has been recovered and returned to victims in 32 cases.
Police have confiscated 89 mobile phones, 94 debit cards, 56 cheque books, Rs one lakh in cash and stamps of 12 shell companies.
Police have urged the public not to install unknown APK files received from random numbers impersonating as company representatives, stock traders, and e-commerce groups; stay away from fake investment WhatsApp groups, be cautious of digital arrest scams pretending to be from CBI or ED officials and report within one hour to block any fraudulent transactions.
"Time is critical. If people respond quickly, we can block and trace the stolen money. Immediate complaints help us coordinate with the banks and recover funds," Dara stressed.
