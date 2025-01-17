Hyderabad Police Arrest Trio From MP In Double Murders Linked To Extramarital Affair and Prostitution

Hyderabad: The Narsinghi police have made a significant breakthrough in the sensational Puppalaguda twin murder case by arresting three persons involved in the heinous crime. Rajendranagar DCP Chintamaneni Srinivas disclosed the details of the case at a press conference.

Extramarital affair and prostitution

The investigation revealed a complex web of relationships and illegal activities that led to the brutal murders. Ankit Saket from Madhya Pradesh, came to Nanakramguda for employment and worked as a housekeeper. He had an extramarital affair with a woman from Chhattisgarh, who was married and had three children. When her husband found out about their relationship, he shifted to Chintalkunta in Vanasthalipuram, but the woman and Saket continued their affair.

The woman later started engaging in prostitution with the help of Saket. The duo was approached by Rahul Kumar, Raj Kumar and Sukhendra Kumar, all from Madhya Pradesh and residing in Gachibowli, who demanded that the woman be brought to them. On January 8, the woman and Saket arrived in Gachibowli without informing her husband. However, when the woman refused to comply with Rahul’s demand to record a video, a heated argument ensued.

Murder Plan Unveiled

Furious over the refusal, Rahul, Raj and Sukhendra devised a plan to eliminate both the woman and her paramour Saket. On January 11, the trio, along with the woman and Ankit, were taken to a remote area in Ananta Padmaswamy hills of Puppalaguda. While consuming alcohol, Sukhendra led Bindu aside, leaving Rahul and Raj to carry out the attack. They stabbed Ankit repeatedly with a knife and later bludgeoned him to death with a stone. The woman was then similarly attacked.

After the murder, the accused fled to their hometown in Madhya Pradesh on January 12. However, using advanced cellphone tracking and other technical evidence, the police were able to trace them. A special team was sent to Madhya Pradesh where all three accused Rahul, Raj and Sukhendra were arrested. They are currently being brought back to Hyderabad under transit warrants obtained from the local court.

