Hyderabad MMTS Rape Attemp Case: Victim Rebuts Police Claim

Hyderabad: The alleged rape attempt on a young woman traveling in a Hyderabad Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) train has taken a new turn, with conflicting versions emerging from the police and the victim. While the Government Railway Police (GRP) have stated that there was no rape attempt and the woman fell accidentally while shooting a reel, the victim has strongly rebutted these claims, maintaining that she jumped to escape from an intruder who misbehaved with her on the train.

According to the GRP investigation, the 23-year-old woman from Anantapur district, currently residing in Medchal and working in a private company, came to Secunderabad on March 22 to get her cellphone repaired. She later boarded the Secunderabad–Medchal MMTS train for her return journey.

Initially, the woman filed a complaint stating that after her two companions got down at Alwal station, a stranger on the train tried to sexually assault her, forcing her to jump from the moving train to escape him. Taking the case seriously due to its sensitive nature and media attention, the police launched a large-scale investigation, dispatching 15 teams to Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and other places. They vetted the footage of 250 CCTV cameras, searched 24 villages in the Medchal and questioned about 100 suspects.

Police say the woman initially identified two youths as the accused during a test identification (TI) parade, but later retracted. It was also found that she had been actively using her cellphone during the journey and posted several reels on Telegram. Investigators further claimed that she slipped and fell while filming one of these reels, as the train had slowed due to a curve in the track.

Based on these findings, the GRP suspects that the woman might have fabricated her rape attempt narrative to cover up the accident and mislead the investigators. However, they stressed that the investigation was still ongoing.

Speaking to the media on Friday from her hometown, the woman denied the police claims and reiterated that she jumped to escape a man who misbehaved with her on the train.

"They are saying I fell while shooting reels. I don't have the habit of making reels. I only took a picture while going from Medchal to Secunderabad. I didn't shoot any video on my return journey," she said.

She added that she identified the accused during the investigation, and that the truth will come out if the case is re-investigated. As both versions of the story contradict, the case continues to stir public attention and debate. The police are expected to release further updates as the inquiry progresses.