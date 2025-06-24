Hyderabad: Minor Girl Kills Mother With Beau's Help For Not Accepting Relationship

Hyderabad Jeedimetla: In a shocking incident, a minor girl, in connivance with her beau, killed her mother for not accepting their relationship in the Jeedimetla area of Telangana's Hyderabad. The girl has been detained by police for questioning.

According to the police report, the girl, a Class 10 student, met the boy on Instagram a few days ago, and the duo fell in love. The girl left the house to be with the boy. The mother filed a missing complaint for her daughter at the Jeedimetla Police Station.

The police rescued the girl and returned her to her mother. Since then, the mother-daughter duo has been embroiled in heated arguments over her relationship. On Monday night, with the help of her boyfriend and his younger brother, the girl strangled her mother and hit her on the head with a stick, police said.

After the incident, the boyfriend and his younger brother fled from the spot. The police reached the spot after being informed by locals and registered a case, followed by an investigation. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy. The girl is currently being detained by the police and is being interrogated.

"On June 19, the girl left with her boyfriend. We received a missing complaint from her mother and rescued the girl on June 20. She was returned to her mother. However, since then, the duo has quarrelled often. On Monday night, she strangled her mother with the help of her boyfriend and his younger brother. She met with the boy on Instagram. We are looking for the boyfriend and his brother," Balangar DCP Suresh Kumar said.