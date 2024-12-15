ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2: Land Acquisition Accelerated In Old City, Says HAML

Hyderabad: The land acquisition process for Hyderabad Metro rail in old city on the nearly 7.5km long MGBS-Chandrayangutta route has been expedited, Managing Director of Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) said on Sunday.

HAML MD NVS Reddy said that the acquisition of the identified 1,100 affected properties is progressing at a rapid pace as per the directions of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

NVS Reddy and Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durisetty are jointly reviewing the land acquisition process continuously. The HAML MD said that requisitions for 900 properties have already been submitted to the District Collector under the Land Acquisition Act, and the Collector has issued preliminary notifications for 800 properties in phases.

As per the official release, issuing of preliminary declaration for 400 properties out of the notified properties is already complete. Awarding compensation for 200 affected properties would be completed by the end of this month, following which compensation will be paid immediately and the demolition work will begin.

The HAML Managing Director clarified that all this will smoothen the construction of the metro rail route in old city, and during the road expansion and metro construction, all religious and historical structures would be protected with engineering solutions. Simultaneously, negotiations are also underway with the owners of the affected properties, he added.