Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2: Land Acquisition Accelerated In Old City, Says HAML

Hyderabad: The land acquisition process for Hyderabad Metro rail in old city on the nearly 7.5km long MGBS-Chandrayangutta route has been expedited, Managing Director of Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) said on Sunday.
HAML MD NVS Reddy said that the acquisition of the identified 1,100 affected properties is progressing at a rapid pace as per the directions of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
NVS Reddy and Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durisetty are jointly reviewing the land acquisition process continuously. The HAML MD said that requisitions for 900 properties have already been submitted to the District Collector under the Land Acquisition Act, and the Collector has issued preliminary notifications for 800 properties in phases.
As per the official release, issuing of preliminary declaration for 400 properties out of the notified properties is already complete. Awarding compensation for 200 affected properties would be completed by the end of this month, following which compensation will be paid immediately and the demolition work will begin.
The HAML Managing Director clarified that all this will smoothen the construction of the metro rail route in old city, and during the road expansion and metro construction, all religious and historical structures would be protected with engineering solutions. Simultaneously, negotiations are also underway with the owners of the affected properties, he added.
In September, during the review of progress of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), NVS Reddy made an elaborate presentation explaining the alignment, salient features, and station locations of the Metro phase-2 corridors.
Telangana CM Reddy had an in-depth discussion about the pros and cons of different alternatives, and then approved the broad outline of Metro phase-2 corridors.
About the project
The proposed Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 project would proceed as a joint venture with the Centre, and is expected to cost nearly Rs 24,237 crore; excluding the Rs 8000 crore for the fourth city metro connectivity. The Centre and state government (HAML) will jointly undertake the work to construct five metro corridors covering 76.4kms.
The Telangana government would pay 30% of the project's entire cost, which is around Rs 7313 crore, while about 4% of the project's total cost would come from the public-private partnership, which amounts to Rs 1033 crore. The Union government's contribution will be Rs 4,230 crore; and the remaining Rs 11,693 crore, or 48% of the project, would be obtained from loans from different international financial firms.
Also Read