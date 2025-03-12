ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad Lab's Digital Twin System To Curb Water Wastage In Smart Cities

Hyderabad: A new-age 'Digital Twin' system, developed by Triple IT Hyderabad's Smart Living Lab, promises to revolutionise water management in smart cities by preventing misuse and wastage. Designed using Internet of Things (IoT) technology and simulation software, the system allows real-time monitoring and efficient distribution of water, ensuring optimal utilisation.

The Smart Living Lab, operating under the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT, has successfully experimented with this system on its campus. Buyoed by the results, it is now being tested in a residential colony in Gachibowli at the request of water board officials. Discussions are also underway for its implementation in Karimnagar, one of India's smart city projects.

In urban areas, a significant 20-25 per cent of water is wasted due to reasons like pipeline leaks, water lost in gravity-fed systems even after supply stops, excessive water extraction by high-powered motors and wastage from tanker supplies. By integrating the 'Digital Twin' system into water distribution networks, these issues can be monitored and controlled in real-time, minimising wastage.

In the system, sensors are installed on pipelines from storage tanks to distribution networks. The entire system is monitored through IoT technology and connected to a central command center, which can detect any pipeline leaks, pressure drops or supply failures through real-time screens. In case of a pipeline break, the water valves can be immediately shut off using simulator software, preventing further wastage.