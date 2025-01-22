ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad Kidney Racket: Plastic Surgeon’s Role Under Investigation, Says Director of Medical Education

Hyderabad: The four-member expert committee, formed by the Telangana government to investigate the alleged kidney racket at Alaknanda Hospital here, has put a plastic surgeon also under the scanner.

The panel is currently questioning a large group of people, including kidney donors, recipients, and doctors, to unearth the details behind the racket.

Officials said a comprehensive report will be submitted to the Director of Medical Education (DME) today.

DME's Statement

Speaking about the probe, the DME Dr. N. Vani claimed that there were several instances where donors, including widows, were operated on to donate their kidneys due to their financial issues and other pressures.

She suggested that the racket might be spread across other states as the recipients and donors primarily speak Tamil and Kannada languages.