Hyderabad Hospital Saves Chhattisgarh Twin With Severe Complications

Hyderabad: Two fragile twin baby boys, born prematurely in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, weighing only 1.4 and 1.5 kg each, were battling for life due to severe infections. Their condition was so critical that they had to be urgently airlifted to KIMS Cuddles Hospital in Kondapur of Hyderabad, marking the first instance of premature twins being transferred via air ambulance to the Telugu state.

Dr Aparna C, clinical director of Neonatology and head of NICU at KIMS Cuddles, who treated the babies, shared the details of this remarkable case. "One of the twins was in a dire condition during the transfer itself. He had both a fungal infection and a drug-resistant bacterial infection (Klebsiella), leading to multiorgan failure. He was immediately placed on a ventilator and treated with multiple medications. including blood pressure support. His kidneys had stopped functioning, and he had no urine output for 24 hours. The second baby had fungal sepsis and required CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) support through his nose. Both babies had extremely low platelet counts and had to be given multiple transfusions of blood and platelets."

"After nearly a month of intensive treatment, both babies recovered well. Their infections were brought under control, they are now able to breastfeed, and their weight has increased to nearly two kilograms. Despite all complications, both babies are doing fine now. Retinal screening, hearing tests and neurosonograms (brain scans) showed normal results, which means there is no risk to their long-term development. We brought them to Hyderabad on the 25th day of birth," she added.